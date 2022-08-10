Local law enforcement officers gather for Night Out Against Crime

Law enforcement officers and public safety workers gathered at the Dow James Memorial Park on the evening of Aug. 2 for the annual Night Out Against Crime.

Around 30 local agencies and groups gathered in the park from 5-8 p.m to meet with the public and host presentations in order to become familiar with the public and show the public how to fight crime and stay safe.

The event was hosted by the Tooele City Police Department.

During the Night Out, the Airmed helicopter and flight team landed and spoke about their operations.

The Utah Department of Transportation also talked about traffic safety and showed off some of their equipment.

The Tooele City Fire Department showed off their ladder truck and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team presented rope rescues, among many other demonstrations and presentations.

Darlene Dixon, area director at the Boys and Girls Club, and club members helped prepare the Dow James Building and assisted on the day of the event.

“They were awesome,” Sgt. Shawn Sagers with the Tooele City Police Department said.

Night Out Against Crime is a national event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch. It is held on the first Tuesday of August each year.

Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are watching for crime, according to the National Association of Town Watch.

Next year the event will be held on Aug. 1 and the Grantsville City Police Department will host. Watch local law enforcement Facebook pages for more information.

“We are glad for those who came and participated this year and look forward to another great event next year,” Sagers said.

For more information, please visit natw.org.