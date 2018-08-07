Local law enforcement to meet with community at National Night Out

Around Tooele County and the nation, law enforcement agencies are calling on residents to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and get to know their neighbors Tuesday evening.

It’s part of National Night Out, a nationwide event that raises crime prevention awareness and boosts relationships between police and the community. National Night Out, now in its 35th edition, is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored by local law enforcement.

This year, Tooele County law enforcement agencies will come together with residents at the Dow James building at 438 W. 400 North this Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen said local police agencies and sponsors have been working to create a great community event.

“Crime affects all of us at some point, big or small, and this event showcases the resources available to combat local issues,” Hansen said.

The nationwide event also focuses on generating support for local anti-crime initiatives and letting criminals know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back, according to a news release from Tooele City police.

National Night Out Tooele, in a partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake – Tooele, won’t just be about safety education, but fun for the whole family, the release said. Activities will include a bounce house, prize drawings, games, and a BB gun shooting range.

Agencies involved in the event include the Tooele City Police Department, Grantsville City Police Department, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office and Dugway Police Department.

“We look forward to interacting with partnering agencies, citizens, and businesses in an effort to reduce crime in our neighborhoods,” Hansen said.