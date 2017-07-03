Local law enforcement warns residents about scams

Local law enforcement agencies are warning residents to be on alert for scam phone calls, especially seniors.

There a number of different scams that have been reported in the county, according to Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Eli Wayman. One scam even involves the caller pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy serving a warrant and demanding payment to avoid arrest.

While most people are wise to the fact there’s no warrant out for their arrest, some people panic — which is exactly what the scammer wants.

“If you had a warrant, that’s not how we’d handle it,” Wayman said.

Scammers will also pose as IRS agents or employees of other federal agencies, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to Wayman.

Another scam victimized an elderly woman, when the scam caller said her computer had a number of viruses and he could fix it, Wayman said. She allowed the caller to have remote access to her computer and subsequently her financial information.

Once the victim agreed to pay several hundred dollars to fix the fake viruses on her computer, the scammer said he could provide additional repair for $7,000, according to Wayman. At this point, the victim became suspicious but the scammer, who still had remote access, was able to lock her out of her computer and took several thousand dollars from her.

Wayman said another Tooele County resident fell for a common scam where the victim is told they’ve won a large sum of money in a contest they didn’t enter but will need to pay the taxes ahead of time. In this case, the victim was told he had won several million in a sweepstakes and was out tens of thousands of dollars.

A report by True Link Financial in 2015 found seniors may lose as much as $12.8 billion every year through fraud, in addition to $17 billion and $6.7 billion to family, friends or paid helpers taking advantage of trust.

Seniors are a primary target for scammers for several reasons, such as likely being more polite and trusting, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma. Many seniors have good credit, financial savings and own property and homes, she said.

“Seniors want to trust the best in people,” Kalma said.

The vast majority of senior victims of scams go unreported, Kalma said. The reasons vary, including not realizing they’re victims, being ashamed, not knowing who to reach out to and worrying their financial freedom may be taken from them by concerned relatives or caretakers.

Kalma said most scams boil down to sending money to someone you don’t know for an item you haven’t received. A common scam targeting seniors is the “grandparent scam,” which involves the scammer calling the victim and saying their grandchild is in jail or in danger and needs money to be wired to them.

Another popular scam is through classified ads, in which the scammer sends a check to the victim, who is the buyer, for their “trouble,” Kalma said. The victim is supposed to send a check or money order back for purchase of the item; then the item never shows up and the check from the seller bounces.

Many of the scams do not originate in the area which shows up on your caller ID, Wayman said. Using voice over IP and apps like Sideline, scammers are able to mask their location, which can be other parts of the country or overseas.

Wayman was able to trace one victim’s case to Jamaica and said he even spoke with the scammer but it can be difficult to do anything about overseas scams. He said federal agencies like the FBI don’t have the resources to track down the thousands of scams happening in the United States.

It can be difficult to even get your money back because the funds were sent willingly, even if the scammer was deceptive on the true reason, according to Wayman. It’s different than when a credit card or bank account number is stolen and the bank is likely to refund any money lost, he said.

To protect from scams or fraud, people should keep personal information secure at home, carefully read bills and monthly statements, trust their instincts and not be afraid to say no if they’re feeling pressured to buy a product or service, Kalma said. Remember to not give out personal information like social security or bank account numbers, don’t send money to someone you don’t know or accept money by check from an unknown source.

Wayman said anyone who suspects they’re a victim of a scam should document the crime with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. The information on the victim, the amount defrauded and the scam itself are logged into a database which can aid the FBI in tracking down prolific scammers.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of a scam, both Kalma and Wayman strongly recommend contacting your local law enforcement agency. Kalma said anyone unsure if an offer or call is legitimate can reach out to local police to get their input before making a decision on spending money.