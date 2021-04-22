Local law enforcement will collect old prescriptions

Local law enforcement agencies will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual Drug Take Back event this weekend.

It is important to get unused prescription drugs off the streets and out of homes, according to local law enforcement agencies.

This Saturday at the Tooele Walmart located at 99 W. 1280 N from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Tooele City Police, along with their police Explorers will host their drug take back event.

“We will set up our collection site so that people can bring in their old or expired medications,” said Tooele City Police Department’s Sgt. Shawn Sagers. “ We are trying to get these off the streets and stop theft and misuse.”

At the event, officers and the Explorers will collect prescription drugs, both liquids and solids, and hand out naloxone, information, and swag items for those who turn in their drugs.

No sharp items will be accepted.

Once the drugs are collected, the DEA picks them up and destroys them.

Last year, 45 pounds of prescription drugs were taken back by police at the event.

“This is important for me, because we are in an opioid epidemic,” said Sagers.

“I enjoy interacting with different people during this event. We are trying to get the word out to anyone who has prescriptions, whether it’s from loved ones passing away, a root canal you had a year ago that you still have the narcotics on hand, or anything. If you don’t have any prescriptions to turn in, just come out and say hi,” Sagers said.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a Drug Take Back event at Soelberg’s market in Stansbury Park at 6727 N. SR-36 on april 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If community members have drugs to turn in and they can’t make it to the event, there are drop boxes for old prescriptions located at the Tooele City Police Department, Valley Behavioral Health, and the Tooele County Health Department.