Local leaders to work together to find mega site for industry

Officials from Tooele County, Tooele and Grantsville cities have pledged to work together to find a Mega Site for economic development in the county.

The Tooele County Economic Development Committee voted to find and submit a site to the Economic Development Corporation of Utah’s Utah Mega Sites program during the committee’s Sept. 29 meeting at Tooele Technical College.

“It’s doable if we work together,” said Tooele City Mayor Patrick Dunlavy.

The Mega Sites program is designed by EDCU to identify a limited number of large industrial sites to attract large-scale industrial projects.

Large-scale industrial projects are defined by EDCU as projects that will ring up to 1,000 jobs and $1 billion in capital investment.

Mega sites must be at least 400 acres in size with 80 percent of contiguous buildable property. The mega site must have no more than two owners, a two-year lock on price, and defined state and local incentives.

A successful candidate for a mega site will need to provide 10 megawatts of electricity, 600,000 gallons per day of water, 25,000,000 cubic feet of natural gas per month, telecommunications infrastructure, and access for tractor/trailer combinations of 73.5 feet, according to EDCU’s list of criteria.

“Our challenge in the valley is infrastructure,” said Randy Sant, Tooele County Economic Development Committee’s consultant.

The county has a talented work force, plenty of land, population growth, and proximity to universities and technical schools, according to Sant.

“No single entity in the county will have a site that will meet all the criteria for a mega site,” Sant said. “But if we work together and pool our resources, we can put together a very competitive site.”

Formed in July 2015 as an offshoot of the Tooele County Council of Governments, the Tooele County Economic Development Committee consists of a seven-member committee that includes all three county commissioners, the mayors of Grantsville and Tooele cities, and one council member each from Tooele and Grantsville cities.

The committee holds regular meetings on the first Monday of each month in the Tooele County Commissioners conference room at the Tooele County building.