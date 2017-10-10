Local man arrested for rape of a child he met on social media

A Grantsville man has been charged with the rape of a minor he met through the social media app Snapchat.

Dakota Lee Parker, 29, is charged with first-degree felony rape of a child, first-degree felony sodomy of a child, second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child and two counts of second-degree felony entice, solicit, seduce or lure a minor by internet or text.

The Grantsville City Police Department was contacted by West Valley City police on Sept. 28 about a rape of a child case that occurred in Grantsville City but involved a victim from West Valley City, according to a probable cause statement.

The Grantsville City police investigator learned the victim was 13 years old and had met Parker online and agreed to meet with him, the statement said. Parker picked up the minor victim and drove them to his home in Grantsville.

During an interview, the victim told investigators they remembered being at Parker’s home in Grantsville, according to the probable statement. Parker gave the victim something and they woke up the next morning, naked.

The victim told investigators they chatted with Parker using Snapchat and the victim and their mother gave police access to the account, the statement said. Police observed several messages between the victim and the account connected to Parker.

After investigators contacted Parker’s Snapchat account, he provided a phone number, which police connected Parker through internal records, according to the statement. Police, using the victim’s account, talked to Parker about being 13 years old, which he showed no concern over and he asked to meet up again to spend the night.

Investigators then used Snapchat to set up a meeting with Parker, who arrived at the designated meeting place, the probable cause statement said. Police followed Parker to a secure location where he was arrested.

Parker agreed to speak with police and admitted to having sex and oral sex with the victim, as well as touching them, but claimed he did not know the victim was 13 years old, the statement said. Parker also corroborated some details the victim provided to police about the night of the incident.

Following the interview, Parker was transported and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center. No court date has been set for Parker as of press time on Oct. 10.