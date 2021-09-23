Local man charged with sexual crimes with a minor

Zachary Dale Park, a 20-year-old man and former youth leader at New Life Christian Fellowship in Tooele, has been charged with three counts of sexual crimes, including two felonies, and a misdemeanor after he engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

On Monday, a 14-year-old male was interviewed by police.

The juvenile reported that he had engaged in several sexual activities on multiple occasions with Park since February, according to a probable cause statement released by the Tooele County Jail.

These sexual activities included viewing pornography and touching.

On Monday, police tried to interview Park but he requested to have a lawyer present before any questioning took place.

On Tuesday, Park was booked into the Tooele County Jail on charges of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, dealing harmful material to a minor, a third-degree felony, and lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.

“It should be noted that Mr. Park is in a position of trust over the juvenile male,” police wrote in the probable cause statement. “Mr. Park has been the juvenile male’s youth religious leader for the past two years.”

The Transcript contacted Mark Runyon, senior pastor at the church for comment.

Runyon said he reported the abuse to police as soon as he found out about it.

“This is heartbreaking,” Runyon said. “We are all in shock, honestly. When I found out this had happened, I contacted CPS and the authorities. I also removed Zach from the church and he will not be coming back. We are cooperating with the authorities. I wanted to get everything out in the open and be completely transparent about this situation.”

Runyon also said that the abuse didn’t occur during church activities or at the church.

“This didn’t happen at the church or during any of the youth activities,” he explained. “I want to make that very clear.”

Prior to working with children, each volunteer at the church must go through extensive training and a background check, according to Runyon.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” he said. “We always put everyone who will be working with children through ministry safe teachings and a background check.”

Moving forward, Runyon is requesting prayers for families of the victim, as well as Park’s family.