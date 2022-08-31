Local man holds four individuals hostage

A local man was charged with several counts of aggravated kidnapping, assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and felony discharge of a firearm last week after he forced a woman to drive him to a residence in Tooele County and then held three individuals hostage inside a home.

Tooele County Sheriff’s Department officers were dispatched to Skull Valley Indian Reservation on Aug. 27, on reports of an individual discharging a firearm, according to a probable cause statement written by the arresting officer.

While officers were responding to the call, additional 911 calls were received stating 58-year-old Sammy Blackbear had held a victim by gunpoint and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t drive him out of the area.

Officers learned that while driving down state Route 196, Blackbear held the firearm at the woman several times and discharged the handgun out the window two times, according to the statement.

Blackbear told the woman to drive him to Grantsville and when she refused, he held the firearm to her thigh and told her he would shoot her foot off if she didn’t keep driving, according to the pc statement.

The woman continued to drive until Blackbear told her to stop at a residence in an unspecified area of Tooele County.

While there, he entered the residence while holding the handgun and instructed three individuals inside to lock the door. Blackbear held them hostage, placing his finger on the trigger multiple times, according to the probable cause statement.

Outside the residence, the woman who was in the car with Blackbear drove away.

Police were called and law enforcement units arrived on scene, along with a hostage negotiator.

Finally, the hostage negotiator was able to convince Blackbear to exit the residence where he was taken into custody.

A criminal history check was performed on Blackbear’s background and officers discovered that he is a convicted felon from 1985 and should not have been in possession of a handgun.

Blackbear is facing charges of four counts of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, and two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, also a third-degree felony.