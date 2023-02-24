Local man organizes Salt Lake Off-Road & Outdoor Expo

This weekend at Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy ♦

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Try the Salt Lake Off-Road and Outdoor Expo on Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State Street in Sandy.

Around seven years ago, Erda resident and outdoor enthusiast, Phil Rawlings, decided to gather some of his outdoor friends together to put on a little expo to promote local off-road businesses.

The first show attracted around 2,500 people. Seven years later the show drew in 26,000 people for two days of celebrities, panels, presentations, cool rigs and great gear.

The 8th annual Salt Lake Off-Road and Outdoor Expo kicked off at noon on Friday and runs until 9 p.m.

The expo then opens its doors on Saturday morning at 9 and runs until 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Icelandx Stage features Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham at 10:30 a.m.

The Expo is a family friendly event with face painting, balloons and magic tricks, rock wall climbing and a blow-up slide for children.

“Bring your whole family,” Rawlings said. “This is for everybody.”

The Expo has local and national manufacturer representatives of Jeep, SxS, ATV and Motorcycle aftermarket parts.

Local dealers, shops and clubs for all kinds of off-Roading will also be there. Vendors for camping supplies, outdoor clothing and trailers will display and sell their stuff.

The Expo includes presentations and panel discussions on off-roading adventures and knowledgeable people sharing tips and tricks, classes for the Department of Natural Resources Trail Host program and more.

A one day ticket is $12. A two-day ticket is $18. Children 12 and under are free.

Order your tickets at slotrex.com and enter the online promo code of TRANSCRIPT23 and get $2 off.