Local missing girl found

16-year-old Hayden “Lexi” Palm was found Monday in New Mexico after being missing since April 30.

Palm went missing after she was last seen at Denny’s restaurant in Tooele City around 11 a.m. on Saturday. She discarded some personal belongings, including her cellphone, a $50 gift card, and a debit card, her father Robert Palm wrote on a Facebook group created by her family called “Bring home our Lexi.”

Palm told those on Facebook that prior to his daughter’s disappearance, she was grounded and he was scared of what she might have done because of the grounding.

“Lexi only has the clothes on her back and no money, no food, minimal gas, no water,” Palm wrote. “She has not gone to any friend’s place.”

After creating the Facebook group, over 3,000 members of the community joined and began looking for the lost girl.

Monday afternoon the news that Palm had been found in New Mexico flooded on the Facebook group and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news, along with Palm’s father.

“Lexi is back and healthy,” he wrote on the Facebook page. “Thank you everyone for your support.”