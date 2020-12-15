Local musicians in Tooele County make CD

7th Street Studio puts out free CD ♦

Sixteen Tooele County artists have teamed up to produce a free CD for the public.

For the music industry, the pandemic has been hard, according to Chance Boekweg who is a part of the band “Some Fish”.

Boekweg and his friend, Chris Toohey, who owns 7th Street Studios in Tooele, decided to create a compilation CD featuring local artists to allow for their music to be heard during the pandemic.

“The people on the CD are people who record in their spare time,” Boekweg said. “You know, maybe they have a music room in their house, and they are looking for ways to share their music. During this year, there’s been so little opportunity to share their music in other ways, because of the shutdowns. So, me and Chris decided it would be cool to reach out to these guys and say, ‘You know, if you have some stuff you’ve recorded this year, it would be fun to put it on a CD, so people could hear it and enjoy something that was produced by the community.”

This year, local musicians struggled to be heard, because Fridays on Vine and the Tooele County Fair were cancelled.

“There were really no opportunities for local musicians to get out this year,” Boekweg said. “This CD, we thought, was a great way to kill two birds with one stone. Number one, get local musicians some exposure and number two give the community something they could enjoy.”

Sixteen local musicians and bands are featured on the CD, including Some Fish, High Strung, Broad Daylight, Jamie Gael, and Cloe Bullough

Each band and musician has one or two songs on the CD, called Local Leaves.

“We wanted to make this as homemade as possible,” said Boekweg. “Of all of the songs on the CD, I don’t know of any that were recorded at another studio other than 7th or at the person’s home. So, it’s all locally made.”

The CD is now available free on SoundCloud for individuals to stream.

To listen to the CD, individuals can go to soundcloud.com or download the app and search “Local Leaves.”

“We wanted to make this free to get it to as many people as possible.,” said Boekweg. “We knew that putting any kind of price on it would make it difficult to get it out there. Really, what we are just trying to do is get musicians heard in Tooele, so we thought it would be a lot easier if it was free. You know, come and enjoy this CD that was made locally and is made of local people. We just want you to hear it and enjoy it.”

Free copies of the CD are available at the Transcript Bulletin office at 58 N. Main Street in Tooele City, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

“We think music is super important,” said Boekweg. “That’s why we are doing this and it’s cool that so many musicians were willing to help. It was overwhelming, the amount of responses we got from the musicians. For me, that means that there is a music theme in Tooele and it is alive and thriving, even during this COVID year in Tooele. People are still creative and making music. We hoped that the CD would be a little window into what’s going on.”