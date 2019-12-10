Local officers raise more cash for Shop-With-A-Cop program

Tooele police, Sheriff deputies deliver hot entrees at Jim’s Family Restaurant ♦

Local law enforcement officers tried their hand as servers at Jim’s Family Restaurant as part of the annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser in Tooele on Thursday.

Officers with the Tooele City Police Department and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office took orders, checked on tables, and tended to the bustling evening.

“The concept is for customers and their families to come in and visit with the officer, who will help serve them and the customer can tip the officer any amount they like,” said Jim’s Family Restaurant manager Candy Hall.

The event is a fundraiser for Tooele County’s Shop-With-a-Cop program, which pairs an officer with a family in need during the holiday season scheduled for Dec. 14. All tips given to the officers throughout the evening will contribute to the Shop-With-A-Cop program.

“The money goes towards a charity event for children in need called Shop-With-a-Cop, where the cops will shop with the children with the proceeds in order to help give the children a Christmas,” Hall said.

According to Grantsville Police Sgt. Lydon Allred, who runs the program, the evening saw the officers gain about $2,500 in tips. The Grantsville Police Department held its Tip-A-Cop fundraiser at Casa Del Rey on Dec. 3, which garnered roughly $3,700 in tips.

“We take all of the proceeds and that goes towards our Shop-With-A-Cop event on the 14th at Walmart,” said Tooele City Police Sgt. and spokesperson Jeremy Hansen. He has participated in Tip-A-Cop in Tooele Valley for 12 years.

“Last year, we helped about 40 families total,” Hansen said. “The kids get to ride in the patrol cars and spend the money for Christmas.”

Tooele County Sheriff’s Deputy Mindy Millett participated in the event for the first time.

“It’s awesome that we are able to do this and raise money for the children,” Millett said. “It’s cool! Getting out of the law enforcement element and hanging out with and talking to people has just been so much fun.”

Local emergency medical service personnel from the Mountain West Ambulance crew are also helping out Shop-with-A-Cop with Tip-a-Medic. Applebee’s in Tooele City hosted a Tip-A-Medic on Nov. 30. The Bonneville Brewery hosted a Tip-A-Medic on Friday.