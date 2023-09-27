As September’s suicide prevention month comes to a close, the Transcript gathered a few, local statistics and spoke with local officials about suicide prevention and resources.

In 2022, there were 17 suicides reported in Tooele County with a population of 77,681. In 2021, there were 24 with a population of 76,155. And the year before that, in 2020, there were 15 with a population of 73,149, according to information from the Tooele County Health Department.

Out of the 15 health districts in Utah, Tooele County stands as 7th for the number of suicides.

Local officials said even one suicide is too many.

“To lower the suicide rate in Tooele County, every intervention should be multidimensional, including community, schools, and family, and based upon evidence-based practices,” Mamadou Tounkara, Tooele County’s senior epidemiologist said. “As a community, everyone has a role to play. Family members should educate themselves on protective factors and identify people who are in high-risk groups. The more people we educate about protective factors, the better we will be at helping people in the high-risk group. We should also allow individuals who are in crisis to be seen first. Lastly, we should foster an environment that brings more mental health providers to our community.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, there are several groups of people who are at a high-risk, including those who have attempted previously, those with a history of depression or other mental illnesses, those experiencing a serious illness, substance use, job loss or financial problems, those facing criminal or legal problems, and those with aggressive tendencies.

Other risk factors may include bullying, loss of relationships, social isolation, lack of access to healthcare, and those experiencing discrimination. Societal risk factors include stigma associated with help-seeking and mental illness, easy access to lethal means of suicide, and unsafe portrayals of suicide in movies or media. There are several protective factors that can protect against suicide risk listed in four categories by the CDC: individual, relationship, and community.

Individual protective factors include effective coping and problem-solving skills; reasons for living such as family, friends and pets, and a strong sense of cultural identity. Relationship protective factors include support from partners, friends, and family; and feeling connected to others. Community protective factors include feeling connected to school, community, and other social institutions; and the availability of consistent and high quality physical and behavioral healthcare. Lastly, societal protective factors include reduced access to lethal means of suicide, and cultural, religious, or moral objections to suicide.

Those who feel like their loved one or friend may be thinking about taking their life should act quickly.

“If you feel like someone you know is thinking about taking their life, don’t wait. Reach out and ask them,” Tounkara said. “If you can’t ask the question, ‘Are you thinking about suicide?’, please find someone who can. Asking about suicide does not increase risk. Research has shown that those who are asked the question have a feeling of relief that someone cares.”

Those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts themselves should reach out for help.

“If one finds themselves unhappy, distraught, lonely, or anxious–including suicide thoughts regularly—more than three times per week– one should consult an adult, a therapist, a trusted school counselor, or someone they trust from their faith organization. Gary Dalton, Tooele County’s director of human resources said. “Timeliness in receiving services is crucial so a referral to a mental health professional is important. These individuals can assist in making a referral to a mental health agency or caregiver that can assist. The key is to ask, tell, and respond.”

The Tooele County Health Department offers a QPR class, which stands for “Question, Persuade, Refer.” This class is offered for free. Those interested should email Stacy Smart at stacy.smart@tooelehealth.org or call her at 435-277-2478.

“This prevention training teaches the signs to watch for, how to ask the question, and the next steps in persuading someone to live, as well as learning about the many resources that are available to them,” Tounkara said. “QPR is something we can all apply. You do not need to be a counselor or therapist. QPR is about being a friend.”

The Mobile Crisis Outreach Team has been in Tooele County for two years now and is a resource for those in immediate crisis.

MCOT workers are trained in de-escalation techniques and strategies and have an understanding of mental illness and substance use disorders.

The local MCOT team is hosed under Tooele County contract with Valley Behavioral Health. They work closely with first responders and hospital staff.

Most of the calls MCOT team members receive come through dispatch and the National Suicide Hotline phone number, 988.

“Currently, MCOT receives about 1,200 calls yearly, most of them from adults who are experiencing depression, anxiety, loneliness, and trauma from either work problems, social problems, family and marriage problems, and more frequently food scarcity, homelessness, and poverty,” Dalton said.

MCOT can be reached by calling dispatch, the suicide hotline at 988, through Valley Behavioral Health at 435-843-3520, or by calling 911.

Upon arrival, MCOT team members talk with the callers, assess the situation, and put a safety plan in place that allows the caller to understand they are valued and hope is available, Dalton said.

They also discuss current and future resources and they may return several more times to leave the caller with more options for help.

The Safe UT phone application is available on both the Apple and Android app stores for school-aged children. The app allows kids to report thoughts of suicide, dangers to their school, and bullying. Additionally, the app also allows kids to make an anonymous report about their friends’ thoughts of suicide in order to get them help. Each tip received goes to school administration who provide students with aid or involve police if a major issue is reported.

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation, a local nonprofit aimed at preventing suicide has a phone number those who are struggling can call. The number is 435-843-LIVE (5483). The hotline is not staffed 24/7, so a message may have to be left. Those in an emergency situation should call the 988 number.

Senior citizens can call the local senior centers during hours of operation to be connected to additional resources.

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation meets on the fourth Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at Mountain West Medical Center located at 2055 N. Main Street in Tooele. Everyone is invited to talk about lost loved ones or friends, or to talk about their feelings.