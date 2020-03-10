Local opioid crisis will be subject of March 18 USU Extension forum

Utah State University Extension will host a free community conversation this month in Tooele City called “Stories of Utah’s Opioid Crisis.”

The event will be held on March 18 from 6-8 p.m. in room B-126 at the Tooele County Health Department. It is geared toward individuals who have had an issue with opioid dependency or family members of those with opioid issues. But anyone 18 or older is invited to attend.

A community discussion will take place during the class that may contain sensitive and disturbing materials such as: substance abuse, suicide, addiction, sexual assault, and domestic violence, according to a press release from USU.

According to USU, opioid overdoses in Utah outpaced deaths from firearms, falls and motor vehicle accidents from 2013 through 2015.

“During the last several years, health agencies and local coalitions have worked to combat this epidemic through addressing opioid prescribing habits, educating the public about their addictive properties and improving access to services to those who have a substance use disorder,” said Kandice Atismé, USU Extension health and wellness assistant professor. “However, more work needs to be done to address the negative stigma surrounding substance use disorders.”

Prior to the event, USU’s Health Extension: Advocacy, Research and Teaching Team and USU libraries’ Special Collections and Archives launched a series of interviews with individuals in Utah who have a personal connection with the opioid crisis, such as persons in recovery, family members, health care professionals, and others.

There are 32 interviews consisting of both audio and transcripts.

The collection, titled “Informing the National Narrative: Stories of Utah’s Opioid Crisis,” is focused on preserving the stories of the opioid crisis in Utah in order to bring hope and healing to those affected by the epidemic.

The interviews can be accessed by visiting digita.lib.usu.edu on line. To register for the class, visit eventbrite.com and enter “Stories of Utah’s opioid crisis Tooele” in the search option.

A short Narcan training with free kits will be provided after the class. Food will also be served. Childcare won’t be available. For more information, contact Atismé at kandice.atisme@usu.edu. The County Health Department is located at 151 N. Main, Tooele.