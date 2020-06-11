Local organization promotes art enthusiasm in the county

A local organization is looking for plein air artists, or people interested in the art of painting outdoors.

The Tooele County Arts Guild is hosting plein air art events where artists travel to various locations around the county and paint different outdoor scenery.

The guild, a nonprofit organization, has been around for over 10 years. Its members strive to promote art to individuals in the community.

The guild promotes the work of local artists and artisans who mainly create visual art forms.

Katrina Flores has been the president of the guild since August 2019.

“I joined the arts guild because I had an art teacher in Stansbury who said she was in the guild,” said Flores. “She said you should join, so I went to a few events and met some people. It’s been such a good experience and a fabulous organization.”

The group hosts a few community wide events each year, as well as events for members.

“We do monthly activities with guest presenters and the community is welcome to attend. The guild puts on a spring art fair but we had to cancel the one this spring because of COVID-19,” she said. “We also put on an art show in the fall. Last year it was at the Tooele library and the turnout was good.”

The guild also hosts their plein air event biweekly on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 8 a.m.

During this event, members of the organization travel to different locations around the city and paint scenery or objects.

“The plein air painting became popular with the impressionists,” said Scot Vorwaller, a member of the guild. “We pick a location to go paint together. Most of us are trying to improve our skills and some are completing pieces for sale.”

Since the beginning of this event a year ago, the group has traveled to locations in Erda and have painted silos and barns.

They have also painted at the Coulter House in Stansbury Park, The Clark Farm in Grantsville, and the Saltair.

According to Vorwaller, on July 11 from 8 a.m. to noon the organization is hosting an event where artists will paint at the Coulter House.

The public is invited to attend. During the event the Tooele City Council will be hosting a raffle.

According to Flores, the Tooele County arts guild is a great opportunity for local artists to show off their work.

“The public can come out to any of our events for free,” said Flores. “Should they choose to join, they can pay $25 a year or $40 for a couple and they will receive perks. We advertise members on our website and we also get to participate as vendors at the spring art fair and our fall art show. We will be including a new perk soon; if you’re a member you can get a discount from other members of the guild’s artwork. Members also get a spotlight on our Facebook page.”

The guild is looking for all different types of artists including painters, sculptors, writers, musicians, and dancers.

Currently the guild focuses mainly on visual art, but as more individuals with different talents join, they will be able to expand, according to Flores.

“The guild is full of the friendliest people you’d ever meet. We are trying really hard to keep up with the times right now but we are still keeping the community engaged with the arts,” said Flores.

If you are interested in joining the guild, you can contact them on their website, TooeleCountyArtsGuild.org or call them 801-651-4056.