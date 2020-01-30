Local party leaders respond to Herbert’s State of the State

Tooele County’s Democratic and Republican party leaders found much to agree with in Gov. Gary Herbert’s State of the State Address, but Democrats think Herbert stopped a little short.

“His speech was upbeat and positive,” said Mike Keil, chairman of the Tooele County Democratic Party. “He sounded a lot like a Democrat — talking about how all the people matter, emphasizing the value of women, refugees, and pioneers, about the ‘voice of the people.’”

And then came the “but.”

“But while he was talking about women, he made no mention of the Equal Rights Amendment or the gender wage gap in Utah,” Keil said.

Also absent from Herbert’s speech was any mention of student loan debt, Keil said.

“We’ve got to start to address that,” he said. “It’s a big problem and it’s growing.”

Keil said he would like to hear more details about Herbert’s plan for housing affordability, something that Tooele County Republcian Party Chairwoman Holly Crowley-Rabanne also wanted to hear more about.

“For us here in Tooele County, growth is very important,” she said. “When he talks about land use and zoning law changes, it will be interesting to see what it is going to look like.”

Overall, Crowley-Rabanne said she was pleased with the governor and his speech.

“I am extremely proud of the governor and his vision,” she said. “He served us well. … I couldn’t agree more with the statement ‘let’s not allow anything dividing our nation to divide our state.’”

Crowley-Rabanne also keyed in on the governor’s comments on transportation.

“He talked about investing in rail and bus transit — does it come out to us?” she said. “I would like to find out how Tooele fits in.”

She was also impressed with the governor’s statistics on the state of the state — lowest unemployment, high job growth, improved graduation rate, 30% reduction in air pollution, and the largest middle class, according to Herbert’s speech.

“Incredible,” Crowley-Rabanne said.

Keil was not impressed with the numbers.

“I dispute some of his numbers,” Keil said. “When it comes to unemployment the current climate of upward mobility is not good and the growth in personal income has been very low.”

The governor’s brief mention of the repealed tax reform package drew comments from both party leaders.

“I would have liked a little more explanation,” Crowley-Rabanne said. “More about why we need tax reform, why it was withdrawn and how we are going to go forward.”

For Keil, the brief mention of tax reform and the voice of the people was a missed opportunity.

“This would have been a great time to drive home that message to his party and their legislators,” he said. “It’s nice to say we’re going to involve people in the process, but will they follow through?”

Herbert’s “Vox Populi” reference should be applied to other things, not just the tax reform referendum, according to Keil.

“What about Medicaid funding?” he said. “The people passed an initiative and before it could be implemented, the Legislature and governor did an end run around the voice of the people and gutted the proposition.”

Crowley-Rabanne said the governor’s speech left her “pleased and hopeful.”

Despite some disagreement, Keil wants to see follow up beyond talking.

“The governor did a good job, generally,” he said. “But I would like to see him lead out on these things.”