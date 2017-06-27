Local photographer’s book to help prevent suicides

Frank Bott’s ‘Motorcycle Porn: Portraits and Stories’ raising funds for Life’s Worth Living Foundation ♦

Saturday afternoon a row of gleaming motorcycles were parked outside the Tooele Starbucks.

Most of their owners were gathered inside, where local photographer Frank Bott was set up at a long table with large prints of dozens of his photographs. The pictures depict the various events held at Utah Motorsports Campus, which Bott frequents to shoot photos.

While the prints, which were offered free, drew the eye, the reason for the setup at Starbucks was a promotion for Bott’s new book, “Motorcycle Porn: Portraits and Stories.” All sales on June 26 were donated directly to a cause personal to Bott, the Life’s Worth Living Foundation.

The coffee table book includes pictures and stories of motorcycles captured by Bott from around the country. It retails for $19.46 on Amazon.

Bott said it would be a while until he knew the total generated from online sales of the book Saturday, as there is no guarantee in preorders. He already pledged to donate $350 to the suicide awareness foundation from Saturday’s fundraiser and 10 percent of all book profits will be donated to the cause.

“So it’s every single book sale that takes place today throughout the world,” Bott said. “A lot of people aren’t showing up at this event, but have specifically waited for today to buy the book.”

Bott said he is involved in suicide prevention and AIDS awareness causes in memory of his brother, who contracted the disease in the 80s and died by suicide.

Stansbury Park resident Gary Crawley stopped by on Saturday on his motorcycle, which is slated to appear on the cover of Bott’s next book. Presales of “Motorcycle Porn” have landed the book in bestseller lists on Amazon for several weeks already.

Crawley said he’s amazed by the bikes Bott finds to photograph, including unique and classic motorcycles from the past. He said it was fun to have his bike photographed by Bott and picked up a print on Saturday of himself astride his motorcycle.

“That was good,” Crawley said. “I was kind of surprised at what he turned out. A lot of light going on in there.”

Life’s Worth Living President Jon Gossett said Bott has been committed to the foundation prior to the donations from sales of the book. He said he was a fan of Bott’s work before meeting him and his involvement with motorsports in the county has brought in new people to the foundation’s suicide prevention and awareness mission.

“Our county is really diverse,” Gossett said. “If you try to just approach one specific group of people you’re not going to get them all.”

“Motorcycle Porn: Portraits and Stories” is available for presale purchase online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.