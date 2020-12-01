Local plumbing business relocates on Main Street

Office space for rent by new owners of old police station ♦

The owners of the former Tooele City Police Station have breathed new life into their old building.

Christina Bush and Alan Smith, owner’s of All Types Plumbing, bought the former home of the Tooele City Police Department, at 323 Main Street in Tooele City, and moved their plumbing business into the building in September 2020.

All Types Plumbing has been in Tooele since 1992, but Bush and Smith have operated the business since 2014 and purchased the business in 2019.

Moving from a rented building, almost across the street, gave All Types Plumbing their own home with plenty of room for their staff, stock, and rigs, according to Bush.

After some remodeling work involving sweat equity, the 16,000-square-foot building — including the basement — also gave them more room than All Types Plumbing needed.

Bush and Smith formed a separate legal entity for ownership of the building. They are now renting out office space in the former police station.

Their first tenant was Doc Rock Auto Glass Repair. As a mobile service, owner Raymond Keith was working out of his home, but he wanted a small office space outside of his home, Keith said.

“I posted on Facebook that I was looking for office space and somebody told me about this place,” he said. “This place is perfect for my needs as well as providing Main Street visibility for the business.”

The biggest obstacle to overcome in attracting new businesses to the building that Bush and Smith named “The Station in Tooele,” are concerns about the condition of the building.

The building was reported to have sustained damage during the March 2020 earthquake while it was still occupied by the Tooele City Police Department.

However, a report on earthquake-related damage to the building by J.S. Held Engineering Services dated April 29, 2020 states: “Examination of the subject building revealed no indications of significant ground or building movement and no structural damages related to the earthquake.”

In addition the building has passed inspection by a Tooele City building inspector and a fire inspector, according to Bush.

The building currently has some available office spaces as small as 120-square-feet and some as large as 350-square-feet. In addition to their office space, businesses in The Station in Tooele also have access to a copier room with a copy machine and a break room, according to Bush.

A former auto parts store, the Tooele City Police Department’s move into the building, over 30 years ago, was supposed to be temporary.

After moving the police department into their new building following the March 2020 earthquake, the Tooele City Council declared the building to be surplus to the city’s needs and put the building up for sale after holding a public hearing during their April 1, 2020 meeting.