Local police offer tips for safer winter driving

With winter and the holiday season right around the corner, the drop in temperature and rise in snowfall makes way for road hazards to occur.

But the Tooele City Police Department has several tips that motorists can use to drive more safely when winter weather makes road conditions dangerous.

“Our citizens can create a safer environment by making sure their vehicles are adequately prepared for the winter season, such as proper tires, and new windshield wiper blades,” said Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen.

“Also, drivers need to remember that with icy or snow covered roadways, they need to slow down and increase their required stopping distance.” he said.

Tooele City averaged between 40-60 traffic accidents throughout 2018, Hansen said.

“We do not see a dramatic increase in traffic accidents during winter months, but when major snow storms hit the Tooele City area, we do see a slight increase in calls due to vehicles sliding off the roadway and vehicles becoming stuck in the snow,” Hansen said.

If you see officers out on the scene of a traffic accident, a slide-off, or assisting a motorist stuck in the snow, give the officers plenty of room, added Hansen.

“Utah has a state law that requires motorists to slow down and move over into an adjacent lane if one is available,” Hansen said. “Too many stationary emergency vehicles are struck on the side of the roadways every year in Utah. Please give our officers as much space and room as possible to work.”

That state law is 41-6a-904: Approaching emergency vehicle – Necessary signals – Stationary emergency vehicle – Duties of respective operators.

On Oct. 28, the Utah Highway Patrol shared a picture on its official Twitter page of a UHP officer’s vehicle that was struck on Interstate 84 after a motorist attempted to pass by the scene of a crash. The driver lost control of their vehicle and slid into the parked UHP patrol car. The officer went to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries, according to the post.

UHP posted a video emphasizing the importance of safe and proactive winter driving on its Twitter page. In the video, UHP spokesperson Sgt. Nick Street speaks to viewers and offers roadway advice to travelers.

“UHP would like to remind drivers to, number one, check their equipment — make sure that your tires have an appropriate tread for the roadway conditions that are going to present themselves through the rest of the winter,” Street said.

“Number two: In adverse winter weather driving conditions, you need to increase your following distance,” he said. “State law recommends two seconds. We recommend you increase that on wet to icy roads with snow falling to 8-10 seconds. You also need to plan on driving 12-15 seconds ahead — make sure your vision is down the road a good distance so that you can see those cars that haven’t taken the proper precautions, when they spin out in their lane, you can avoid them or avoid other road hazards.

Street called attention to the hazards associated with driving over the speed limit, especially in winter months, stating that the posted speed limit may even be too fast.

“The other key thing about avoiding crashes in winter weather driving conditions is speed. You’ve got to slow down,” Street said. “The posted speed limit is a maximum speed and it definitely does not apply during the winter months where wet and icy road conditions are present and that’s something you need to take into account so that you know you need to leave a little bit earlier to get to your destination.”

Hansen said, “Be prepared for potentially longer commutes, make sure your vehicle is ready for winter driving conditions and keep a cell phone with you. If you are in a traffic accident, do not stand in the roadway waiting for assistance. Get to a safe location out of traffic.”