Local police to help children in need again this Christmas

In a season marked by charitable giving, local law enforcement agencies are reaching out to children in need again this Christmas.

The Shop With a Cop program has been accepting donations for a couple weeks already and will continue to accept nominations and donations through Dec. 11, according to a news release. Donations are used to sponsor local families in need, focusing on children.

Recipients of the program are based on several criteria, including family situation, unemployment, not having the financial means for gifts or other family hardships, the release said. The annual program selects participating children through coordination by the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center, Tooele County School District and local law enforcement agencies.

In addition to making Christmas special for children in need, Shop With a Cop allows for positive interaction between law enforcement, children and their families, the release said.

On Dec. 16, the children will be partnered with an officer and eat breakfast at the Country Pride Restaurant in the Travel Centers of America in Lake Point. Santa will arrive on a medical helicopter to visit with attendees and officers.

From there, the children and their families ride to the Tooele Walmart in a police convoy to complete their Christmas shopping. After the shopping is complete, volunteers will wrap presents so they’re ready for the holidays.

Donations are being accepted at local police agencies around the county through Dec. 11 and checks can be made payable to “Shop With a Cop.”

Local law enforcement will also participate in Tip-a-Cop events at Casa Del Ray in Grantsville on Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Jim’s Family Restaurant on Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Officers will work as wait staff and all proceeds will benefit the Shop With a Cop program.