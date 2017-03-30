Local police waiting to see effects from new DUI law

Gov. Gary Herbert signed a bill last Thursday that lowered the state’s legal limit for driving drunk to .05 blood alcohol content, the strictest standard in the nation.

The new law won’t go into effect until Dec. 30, 2018, but area law enforcement agencies are already considering the potential effects the legislation could have on them.

Grantsville City Police Officer Allison Peterson said officers are trained to look for signs of impairment when on patrol. Agencies around the state and nation follow guidelines from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration based upon the .08 standard.

NHTSA recommendations were one reason Utah considered a .05 law. The agency found there is already reduced coordination, ability to track moving objects, response to emergency driving situations and difficulty steering at .05 BAC, which is about three drinks in one hour for a 160-pound man.

The National Transportation Safety Board, American Medical Association, AAA Utah and other organizations also support the .05 BAC limit.

While every individual is different in their alcohol tolerance, Peterson said in her career she has very seldom seen indications of impairment below the .08 standard.

“Usually we’re looking at two or three times the legal limit of the .08,” she said.

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said he’s seen a shift in the cause of impairment over the course of his law enforcement career. While in the past, he said he would only see three to four blood draws in a year, the number has increased due to drug issues, with many driving impairment cases linked to drug, or drug and alcohol use.

Deputies made 110 DUI stops between the last week of February 2016 and middle of this March, according to data provided by the sheriff’s office. The DUIs, which were split between blood draws and intoxilyzer, returned results averaging .17 BAC, which is more than double the current legal limit.

Based on data from the sheriff’s office, three additional DUI stops would have resulted in the driver being over the legal limit under the .05 BAC law.

Utah Highway Patrol tracks all alcohol-related driving offenses together, including driving under the influence, driving with a measurable amount of alcohol and ignition interlock violations, among others. There have already been 45 alcohol-related offenses in Tooele County to date; there were 211 and 224 offenses on state roads in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

The majority of alcohol-related driving offenses on state roads in Tooele County were on Interstate 80, followed by state Route 36.

Grantsville City police recorded 53 DUI arrests in 2016, an increase of 32 from the total in 2015. Tooele City police recorded 92 driving under the influence stops in 2016, which were a mixture of alcohol and drug-related offenses.

Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Turnbow said it will be some time before the full effects of the new, lower BAC limit are known.

“It is a significant change in the law but we’re supportive of it,” she said.

Wimmer said he agrees with the messaging of the new BAC law, though he doesn’t expect it will have a significant impact on day-to-day policing.

“I don’t see that it’s going to impact our operations a great deal,” he said.

