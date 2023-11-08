A local Realtor, who witnessed part of last Friday’s accident, spoke to the Tooele Transcript Bulletin about her experience.

Vicki Powell, a Realtor at Sun Key Realty just off Main Street, said coworkers at her office — which is near Apollo Burger — went to investigate a loud disturbance down the road.

“My secretary actually got there first, but we heard a boom and smoke prompted us to come out of our building,” Powell said. “We were just sitting there dumbfounded; we didn’t know what was going on.”

After seeing the smoke, Powell’s secretary walked down Main Street and observed the windows of Tooele Motor Company shatter as a result of the impact from the diesel crashing into the side of the building.

“We couldn’t see if it was a semi truck at first,” she added. “I could see the building, the fire and the smoke.

“We were just watching to see if anyone needed help,” she said. “I was scared thinking the whole building was going to blow.”