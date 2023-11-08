Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • A police officer directed traffic near 1000 North after the accident.
  • Bystanders stood around looking at the aftermath of the incident.
  • A large amount of debris was scattered across the road near Tooele Motor Company.
  • A Ford Escape was totaled in the incident.
  • A Hyundai Elantra was also one of the cars destroyed on Main Street.

November 8, 2023
Local real estate agent recalls Friday’s accident

A local Realtor, who witnessed part of last Friday’s accident, spoke to the Tooele Transcript Bulletin about her experience.

Vicki Powell, a Realtor at Sun Key Realty just off Main Street, said coworkers at her office — which is near Apollo Burger — went to investigate a loud disturbance down the road.

“My secretary actually got there first, but we heard a boom and smoke prompted us to come out of our building,” Powell said. “We were just sitting there dumbfounded; we didn’t know what was going on.”

After seeing the smoke, Powell’s secretary walked down Main Street and observed the windows of Tooele Motor Company shatter as a result of the impact from the diesel crashing into the side of the building.

“We couldn’t see if it was a semi truck at first,” she added. “I could see the building, the fire and the smoke.

“We were just watching to see if anyone needed help,” she said. “I was scared thinking the whole building was going to blow.”

 

Scott Froehlich

Latest posts by Scott Froehlich (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top