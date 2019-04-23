Local restaurant supports Shaken Baby Awareness Week

American Burgers to donate 10% of a day’s proceeds to help pay medical bills for injured baby ♦

The third week of April is designated as Shaken Baby Syndrome/Abusive Head Trauma Awareness Week, according to the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome.

American Burgers in Tooele City is supporting SBS/AHT week by contributing 10% of its proceeds on Thursday to pay medical and related bills for a former Tooele County family with a child suffering from SBS/AHT.

Harlie Gonda’s 17-month-old boy, Colter, is currently hospitalized with shaken baby syndrome, according to Gonda.

Gonda said her son showed signs of shaken baby syndrome after being left with a caregiver in November 2018.

“He was in the hospital for four months,” she said. “And now he has been back in the hospital for three weeks.”

Gonda and her husband, who graduated from Tooele High School, lived in Tooele County for five years. The couple moved from Tooele County to Salt Lake County just prior to the incident that put their son in the hospital.

Angelo Geovijian, part-owner of American Burgers, said he heard about the Gonda’s plight from his local banker, who employed Harlie Gonda.

“American Burgers is part of the community and I thought we could do something to help this young family with their medical bills,” Geovijian said.

American Burgers will donate 10% of its proceeds from its Tooele location on Thursday, April 25 to the Gonda family to pay for medical and other expenses related to Colter’s medical needs.

Shaken Baby Syndrome/Abusive Head Trauma is a term used to describe a constellation of signs and symptoms resulting from violent shaking or shaking and impacting of the head of an infant or small child, according to the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome.

The American Academy of Pediatrics describes SBS as a subset of AHT with injuries having the potential to result in death or permanent neurologic disability.

Violent shaking for just a few seconds has the potential to cause severe injuries to children of any age, however children less than 1 year old are most susceptible to SBS/AHT due their large head size in proportion to their body, weak neck muscles, fragile brains, and the large difference in size between the child and the perpetrator, according to the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome’s website.

The number one reason a child is shaken is because a parent or caregiver becomes so frustrated with a baby’s crying that they lose control and begin to shake them, according to the American Society for the Positive Care of Children.

“They are usually average people, who in the heat of their frustration and anger lose control, and shake their child. Most people charged with shaking their baby have no previous history of violence, and the act is unintended,” reads the American Society for the Positive Care of Children’s website.

The Tooele American Burgers is located at 490 N. Main Street in Tooele City. It is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A social media post suggests people should come to American Burgers in Tooele on Thursday and “enjoy a meal and wear blue to help show support!”