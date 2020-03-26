Local restaurants struggle with dining rooms closed

The loss of dine-in business has had a profound effect on Tooele County restaurants, leading to decreased revenue and forcing some establishments to lay off the majority of their staff.

Eventually, the loss of revenue that has resulted from restrictions handed down by the state health department may cause some restaurants to close altogether, according to several local restaurant owners.

Chad Fullmer, the owner of seven Denny’s restaurants, including the Tooele location, has had to lay off roughly 90% of his staff across northern Utah — approximately 120 people. He said the downturn in business began March 11, when the National Basketball Association suspended its season and helped to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to the forefront on a national scale.

“We were doing fairly well through the first part of (the pandemic), but from (March 11) to that following Thursday, our sales dropped about 55-60% and they’ve just progressively gotten even worse,” he said. “We’re up to about an 85% revenue loss right now.”

Jim’s Family Restaurant in Tooele is enduring similar financial struggles and also had to lay off most of its employees, owner Spiros Makris said.

“When the dining room got shut down, 80% of the business dropped off immediately,” Makris said. “We laid off 80% of our staff. If they run it for a month or two, you’re going to see a lot of places that can’t reopen. I’ve laid off 80% of my staff and lost 80-85% of my business, literally overnight.”

Jim’s has started its own in-house delivery service to help its employees make ends meet.

“I’m using my own employees because I’m trying to get them some money,” Makris said. “I’m using my in-house staff and I’m trying to get them to be able to make some money, because nobody’s going to be able to live on unemployment.

“A lot of my staff that was laid off are volunteering their time, 3-4 hours a day, and our community has been very generous and they are tipping. It is helping these young ladies — a lot of them are single mothers — to be able to put food on the table.”

Angelo Geovjian, owner of Java Bean in Grantsville as well as American Burgers restaurants in Tooele, Grantsville and Herriman, has done everything he can not to lay off any employees despite being limited to drive-thru service.

“Everyone has families to support and everyone has bills they need to pay, and I have loyal employees,” he said. “I haven’t cut anybody’s hours down. I haven’t let anybody go. I’m still keeping them on the payroll right now.

“We have to do the best we can to keep our staff, because they’ve always been loyal for years and years. I have employees, managers, who have been with me for 15-plus years, some 10 years, some eight years — and they have families to support. I can’t let these people go. Even if I had to borrow money to keep the businesses going, that’s what I will do.”

The transition to take-out and drive-thru only service has been an adjustment for employees and customers alike, Makris said. However, slowly but surely, there has been a slight increase in business as people grow more accustomed to ordering out when they normally would have dined in.

“It’s a learning curve for everyone,” he said. “I think they’re starting to get a feel for how it works. I get people calling every day asking, ‘how does this work? Do we come in? Do you come out? Do we do this? Do we do that?’ Every day that goes by, we’re getting a few more people who are coming back.”

Workers at Geovjian’s restaurants are using tablets to take orders in the drive-thru in order to help expedite the increase in traffic, though it still doesn’t make up for the loss of dine-in business.

“Java Bean sales are down by half,” Geovjian said. “Even though we have the drive-thru, people are just staying away. At the restaurants, with losing the dining rooms in Tooele, Grantsville and Herriman, of course it’s going to affect your bottom line.”

The number of take-out orders at Fullmer’s restaurants doubled over the past two weeks, though he said that doesn’t represent enough of an increase to sustain his business long-term.

“We’ll run out of money eventually,” Fullmer said. “I haven’t seen a timeframe on when it’s going to be helpful or the specifics on it. There’s some hope that they’re going to be assisting and going to be helpful, but if it isn’t available in a month or so, businesses are going to have to shut down – mine included.

“My goal and my intention is not to have to close my business, so I’m fighting for everything that I can at this point and just trying to rally as many people as I can around that cause.”

Geovjian said he feels for his fellow restaurant owners as they, their business and their employees face an uncertain future.

“I’m sad right now because I like to support other businesses,” he said. “I like going and supporting other restaurants, and now that none of the dining rooms are open, I feel lost because I like going for lunch and eating something different other than my (restaurants’) food.

“We want answers and nobody can give us answers. We just have to sit back, be safe and wait until all of this goes away.”