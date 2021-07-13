Local soccer club brings 81 team tournament to Tooele

Summer Nights Lights soccer will light up Tooele ♦

Over 1,000 soccer players will descend on Tooele County tomorrow.

Tooele’s Elite FC Soccer Club will hold their Summer Night Lights soccer tournament with the first match starting on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. The tournament runs through Saturday.

During the tournament matches may play until midnight, according to Chris Wilcox, director of coaching for Tooele Elite FC.

The tournament involves 81 teams, mostly from Utah, but some will travel from places like Mionnesota and Arozona, according to Wilcox.

Wilcox estimates about 1,200 players and coaches will be involved from the 81 teams with an inestimable number of parents, family members and other spectators.

Matches are scheduled for fields at the Deseret Peak Complex, Tooele High School and Stansbury High School.

There will be food trucks at Deseret Peak and the concession stands will be open at the high schools.

See the Elite Summer Nights Lights Cup for more information.