Local stores prepare for Black Friday

While the official start of the holiday season has morphed into a four-day event, the day after Thanksgiving, known as Black Friday, will remain the biggest shopping day of the year in 2017, according to the National Retail Foundation.

Around 9 percent of retail sales in Tooele County happen during the last month of the year. The county’s December taxable retail sales increased by 23 percent from 2012 to 2016, according to data from the Utah Tax Commission.

An estimated 164 million people are planning or considering to shop on Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics annual survey.

For the first time in the survey’s history, it includes numbers for Cyber Monday in addition to Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Sunday.

“This year, we updated our survey to more accurately capture consumer behavior throughout the entire shopping weekend — Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Consumers will benefit from competitive promotions both in stores and online lasting the course of the weekend, allowing them to find the best gifts at the lowest prices.”

Black Friday remains the leader of the post-Thanksgiving shopping period with 115 million people reporting they plan to shop on Black Friday.

Cyber Monday comes in second place with 78 million, followed by Small Business Saturday with 71 million. A total of 35 million people plan on shopping on the Sunday after Thanksgiving while 32 million people reported they will shop on Thanksgiving Day.

The NRF survey found that 31 percent of people surveyed will refrain from shopping on Thanksgiving weekend. Of those not planning to participate, 52 percent won’t shop because they do not enjoy the experience and 51 percent say they never shop during Thanksgiving weekend. Of those not shopping, 46 percent said nothing would change their mind but 27 percent said a good sale or discount on an item they want could get them to shop.

The survey, which asked 7,439 consumers about their shopping plans, was conducted Oct. 31 through Nov. 7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.2 percent.