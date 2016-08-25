Local students’ SAGE scores continue to make improvement

Erda charter school again sets a high test mark for science; several other district schools also exceed state averages ♦

Local students’ scores in a statewide test continued to improve in the third year of testing, but their scores still trail slightly behind the statewide average.

Student Assessment of Growth and Excellence math test scores in the Tooele County School District rose from 40 percent in 2015 to 44 percent in 2016.

The reported percentage reflects students who were rated at or above proficiency on SAGE tests administered in the spring of 2016.

The school district’s SAGE score for science also went up from 44 percent in 2014 to 47 percent in 2015. English language arts (ELA) test scores remained at 38 percent for 2016, the same as they were in 2015.

The statewide SAGE test score for ELA in 2016 also remained the same as 2015, at 44 percent.

“Overall, we are pleased with the direction we are going with SAGE scores,” said Debra Bushek, TCSD curriculum, instruction and assessment director. “The kinds of growth we have seen over the last three years of SAGE indicate that learning is improving.”

The district uses SAGE data to guide decisions in adoption of curriculum and materials. It also uses SAGE scores to make sure curriculum and instruction are aligned with the state core, according to Bushek.

Classroom teachers will also have access to SAGE test data on both their current and previous year’s students. The information available to teachers shows how each student did on specific SAGE reporting categories, which correspond to the different parts of the state core.

Teachers can use the data from the previous year to evaluate their teaching strategies. Data on a teacher’s current students may indicate areas where a student may need help to master a concept, Bushek said.

While the district’s total test scores did not exceed the statewide average, several individual schools did have scores higher than the state average.

Excelsior Academy, a charter school in Erda, along with Rose Springs and Stansbury Elementary schools, and Clarke N. Johnson Junior High School, met or exceeded the state average in ELA, math and science.

Grantsville Junior High School and Willow Elementary School met or exceeded the state average in math.

Scholar Academy, a charter school in Tooele City, along with Grantsville, Middle Canyon, Northlake and Overlake Elementary schools, met or exceeded the state average in science.

Excelsior Academy’s 89.5-percent proficient rate in eighth-grade science ranked as the highest middle school eight-grade science score in the state. The state average for eighth-grade science was 48.9 percent.

Bushek pointed out that some schools have made significant improvements over the three years that SAGE data has been collected.

West Elementary’s science score went from 23 percent in 2014 to 47 percent in 2016. Wendover High School’s math score jumped from 7 percent in 2014 to 27 percent in 2016.

Harris Elementary improved its ELA score by 12 percentage points. It went from 23 percent in 2014 to 35 percent in 2016.

This is the third year SAGE has been used by the state to assess student proficiency in ELA, math and science.

SAGE is a computer-administrated adaptive test designed specifically to measure only the mastery of Utah State Board of Education-adopted core standards.

As an adaptive test, in an effort to determine an individual student’s mastery of a subject, SAGE presents more challenging questions when a question is answered correctly.

If a question is answered incorrectly, less challenging questions are presented to the student.

SAGE proficiency scores are used to calculate school grades, which will be released on Sept. 15, according to state education officials.