Local students will continue to learn remotely during soft closure

Due to COVID-19, students required to stay home March 16-27 ♦

Tooele County School District has announced plans to continue student learning and lunches throughout the two week statewide “soft-closure.”

Gov. Gary Herbert announced last week that all Utah public schools will be in a soft-closure condition from March 16-27.

Faculty and staff will show up at buildings, but school buildings will be closed to students during the closure as part of the social distancing effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Schools were given two days by Herbert to make preparations to continue student learning during the soft-closure remotely, either by internet or through other methods. Schools were also to make plans to continue with lunch service to students.

The school district is providing free lunches for anyone 18 and younger, regardless of where they are from or where they go to school.

Those lunches are available by walk-up or drive-thru from March 17-27 at 11 schools throughout the county.

Those schools are Grantsville Elementary, Willow Elementary, Clarke Johnsen Junior High, Copper Canyon Elementary, Northlake Elementary, Settlement Canyon Elementary, Sterling Elementary, Tooele Junior High, Old Mill Elementary, Stansbury High and Wendover High.

Lunches will also be available at schools in Ibapah and Vernon.

Students may go to any site of their choice. People may pick up lunches for children 18 and younger, but no meals for adults will be sold.

Breakfast will also be provided as soon as vendors deliver supplies for breakfast. Breakfast for the next day will be distributed at the time lunch is picked up, according to Marie Denson, the school district’s communications director.

“We will not turn kids away,” she said. “Our goal is to feed kids.”

Questions about food services can be directed to the school district’s child nutrition department at 435-833-1920.

Teachers will continue student learning using one of two online learning platforms, according to Denson.

Teachers who were already using the Canvas online learning platform will continue to use Canvas. Other teachers will use Google Classroom, according to Denson.

If a family doesn’t have internet or computer access, schools will provide instructional packets as an alternative for students, according to the school district.

Parents should contact their child’s school between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to request instructional packets. If a laptop or device is needed, there is a possibility that the school may be able to provide one for use during the soft-closure, but this is not a guaranteed option.

Parents or students that need help with assignments and instructional material should contact their teacher. Technology questions, like help with logging in, should be directed to the school district’s technology department at 435-884-7799 or email at helpdeask@tooleschools.org.

Schools or teachers will be sending out instructions on how to continue learning to parents.

Parents should make sure their contact information for each student’s Aspire Student Information Service is correct.

Digital home learning is considered a normal school day. Students are expected to log in and participate. Teachers have been asked to follow up with students that have not logged into Canvas or Google Classroom for more than two days.

Questions about remote learning are best directed to teachers by email, according to Denson.

Parents are asked to limit their visits to school buildings. No students are allowed in buildings. Parents are asked to contact the school if there are items from the school or in the student’s locker that need to be picked up.

The current soft-closure runs from March 16-27 as directed by the state.

The school district has received many questions about possible extensions of the closure and future activities like proms and graduations, according to Denson.

“We don’t know,” said Denson. “We are following directives from state health officials.”