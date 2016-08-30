Local suicides declined in 2015

Numerous suicide prevention programs in Tooele County may be seeing some results.

The suicide rate in the county was down last year, according to the Tooele County Health Department’s annual report for 2015.

Last year, 13 county residents died from suicide. That’s seven fewer deaths than in 2014, said Amy Bate, public information officer for the department.

However, Bate will wait until 2016’s numbers come in before saying for sure the county’s prevention programs are working.

“I’m anxious to see how this year’s numbers compare,” she said. “I don’t want to be too quick to say what we’re doing is working. And there are so many factors — some people might have a terminal illness or are under the influence.”

Bate added, “Even one death is too many, so it’s going to be a problem we’ll focus on until people get the help they need. People can be suicidal … and never be suicidal again if they get the help they need. They can lead a really happy life.”

Suicide by the numbers

Suicide statistics on the county published by the Utah Department of Health may look too high. But that’s because not all people who die here from suicide are county residents, Bate said.

According to the state’s age-adjusted rate, 25.7 people per 100,000 population die from suicide in the county. The rate is based on data from 2012-2014.

But some of the people counted in the state’s data are residents of other counties who traveled to Tooele County’s desert or canyons before taking their lives, Bate said.

While the health department takes state data into account, its vital statistics office also collects its own numbers. It uses the data to bring programs to the county that can help save lives.

Prevention in the community

Getting people help is the premise of a new brochure designed by the local health department last year, as well as a lantern release, sunrise 5k run and billboard posted on eastbound Interstate 80. The billboard declares, “With Help Comes Hope.”

“That’s kind of the name of our cause,” Bate said.

Getting help is also the basis of Question Persuade Refer, a suicide prevention training program offered by Tooele City. QPR encourages all community members to participate in suicide prevention by recognizing warning signs, asking directly if someone wants to kill themselves, persuading them to live and then finding them help.

The QPR presentation used by Tooele City states, “Asking someone directly about suicidal intent lowers anxiety, opens up communication and lowers the risk of an impulsive act.”

It also says, “Suicide is the most preventable kind of death, and almost any positive action may save a life.”

Tooele City’s next QPR training will be held Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. in Tooele City Hall. Anyone interested in attending the free two-hour class should register through tooelecity.org or with Heidi Peterson, heidip@tooelecity.org, according to the city’s website. Peterson is a certified prevention specialist and director of the city’s Communities that Care program.

Last year, 2,500 people were trained in QPR, according to the health department’s annual report.

In addition to supporting QPR, Tooele County Health Department coordinates suicide prevention efforts with Tooele County School District, Valley Behavioral Health and local law enforcement, Bate said.

“We have a coalition for suicide prevention,” she said. “It’s like a subgroup of TIP [Tooele Interagency Professional Coalition]. … It really is cool. I think what we’re doing is we’re really coming together … with that common goal of preventing suicide. We’re really taking steps to get people in the right places trained and using evidence-based programs so we know that they’re really going to make a difference.”

A community support group called the Life’s Worth Living Foundation also meets every third Thursday at 7 p.m. at Tooele Applied Technology College, 88 S. Tooele Boulevard. The group is for anyone who struggles with suicidal thoughts or who has lost a loved one to suicide. It posts information about local events and resources online at lifesworthlivingfoundation.com.

Prevention in schools

Tooele County School District first started implementing Second Step in 2013. In 2014, it received funding to implement the program in all schools, kindergarten through eighth grade, said Safe School Coordinator Kara Strain. Second Step aims to teach kids problem-solving skills for meeting social and emotional challenges.

“Obviously … we don’t talk about it as suicide prevention to our younger students. We focus on building life skills, such as being a good friend, communication and empathy,” added Safe School Coordinator Julie Spindler. “We are really building those skills and tips, so if when they get older if they do have thoughts or feelings of sadness or depression or whatever it may be, they have the skills and knowledge of who to trust and what to do. They know suicide is not a way to solve the issues they may be having in their life.”

Teachers share lessons from the Second Step curriculum for about 30 minutes every week, and schools have seen a difference in their students, Spindler said.

“All the schools are really loving the outcome of all their efforts — the climate it builds within their schools has been very positive,” she said.

The program has also helped teachers, Strain said.

“It gives teachers a framework and foundation to talk about social/emotional issues impacting students at school,” she said. “They can reference the lessons and prompt students to use skills they’ve learned while coaching them through peer interactions and appropriately expressing their needs and feelings. It also provides consistency for students and a common language throughout the district.”

In addition to Second Step, the district also organizes Hope Squads in junior high and high schools and Buddy Squads in elementary schools. Hope Squad members are elected by their peers and trained in suicide awareness, while Buddy Squad members are taught to offer support to kids who need a friend, are being left out or bullied.

In addition, schools throughout the district follow principles of Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports.

“PBIS is a national initiative,” Strain said. “PBIS is a system change process that emphasizes every behavior is form of a communication that equally impacts academic success. … One example of a behavioral intervention is the Check In/Check Out program. This is where students work with a mentor at the school on an individual basis to address concerns that are impacting their adjustment and success at school. … We are pleased with the tremendous success this program has [had] in making the difference in the lives of our students.”

In April 2016, the school district joined the SafeUT app, which gives students an opportunity to anonymously report when they or someone they know may be experiencing thoughts of suicide, bullying, substance abuse or another challenge. Students can also call a 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-273-TALK.

“Suicide prevention requires a comprehensive and multi-tiered approach,” Strain said. “Many of the programs implemented and areas of focus are drawn from the SHARP survey data. … As a prevention coalition [we] are able to analyze the data, identify high risk areas specific to Tooele County and develop a comprehensive plan to reduce those risk factors.”

SHARP refers to Utah’s Student Health and Risk Prevention survey, which is conducted every other year to students in sixth to 12th grade. The survey requires parental permission and answers are anonymous. Results of the 2015 SHARP survey indicated more youth are struggling with suicidal thoughts than in 2013 or 2011.

“Postvention” training

Despite the help and suicide prevention programs available, there are some tragic situations where people may still decide to take their own life, Bate said. The health department has a program for that, too.

“That [postvention training] is how to move forward from the shock and grief after a community is affected by suicide because there are ways of doing things that could actually hurt more people than help them,” she said. “This is more like a way to reduce future risk and promote healing.”

One common mistake made after someone dies from suicide is to glamorize the action by focusing too much on the individual. Dedicating an event or a thing to that person may make another suicidal person think dying is a good way to be remembered, Bate said.

“We don’t necessarily want to focus on the person who took their life, we want to talk about prevention in the future,” she said. “Postvention training is to get everyone in the community on the same page. We want everyone to say suicide is a tragedy that affects everyone around you. We want to make sure you ask the questions to help people around you and get the best help possible for families affected.”

Last year, Tooele County Health Department trained 125 people in postvention, according to its annual report.