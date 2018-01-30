Local swimmers finish strong at region meets

There is only one meet left in the 2017-18 high school swimming season, and a number of Tooele County swimmers were able to punch their ticket this past weekend.

With the Class 3A and 4A state swim meets looming next month, this weekend’s region championships represented the final chance to record state qualifying times. And when all was said and done, some of Tooele County’s best were up to the challenge.

On Saturday at the Leigh Pratt Aquatic Center, the swimmers from Tooele and Stansbury faced off against the best from Park City, Juan Diego, Bonneville, Ben Lomond and Ogden in the Region 11 championship meet. And while Park City claimed both the boys and girls team titles, outscoring Tooele by 227 points in the girls’ competition and edging Juan Diego by 29 points for the boys’ crown, the local swimmers still made their mark.

Stansbury’s Zaxton Hillman and Tooele’s Grayson Seal went head-to-head in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle, with Hillman picking up the victory in a personal-best time of 50.39 seconds. Seal was second, setting a new PR in 51.04 seconds and clinching a spot in the Class 4A state meet.

With the top two finishers in each individual event earning a spot in the state meet, as well as those who recorded one of the 24 fastest times in the state during the season, there was a lot at stake. Seal’s fourth-place finish in the 200 free came in a time of 1:54.59, the 22nd-fastest time in 4A this year, helping Tooele’s boys finish third in the team standings.

On the girls’ side, Stansbury’s Kally Morris finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:17.91) and 100 butterfly (1:02.23), qualifying for state in both events. In fact, her 200 IM time was the 12th-fastest in 4A this year and her effort in the 100 fly was the sixth-best to lead the Stallion girls to a fourth-place team finish.

“I’ve definitely seen some growth this year,” Stansbury coach Dan Peterson said. “Some of the younger kids — from where they started at the beginning of the year to score points at region … I’m proud of the kids and what they’ve accomplished, and we’ve just got to keep working and try to do better.”

Tooele’s Myra Miller also qualified for state, finishing second in the 100 free in 59.64. Aspen Grgich finished third in the 200 free with a time of 2:06.70 that ranks 24th in 4A. Two of the Buffaloes’ girls relay teams also used the region meet to clinch state berths, with the 200 medley relay team of Annalee Beard, Jennifer Hall, Irene Trebeschi and Grgich finishing second in 2:02.32 and recording the 12th-fastest time in 4A this year. The 400 free relay team, consisting of Trebeschi, Miller, Sharon Seals and Grgich was third in 3:59.39, and recorded the 10th-fastest time in 4A.

“I’m excited for state — those who are going to state should drop time,” Tooele coach Annie Walgamott said. “I think it went really well at this (region) meet. I’m really, really happy. The boys could do better if we had more depth — we only have 16 boys — but with the girls, we have a lot of numbers and they’re all doing a really good job and they’ve all trained really well this year.”

A number of other swimmers may not have recorded state qualifying times, but finished their seasons on a high note by recording personal-bests that ranked among the top 50 times in Class 4A this season. Grgich’s fourth-place time of 5:49.25 in the 500 free was the 33rd-fastest in 4A, while Stansbury’s Trixia Fisher finished third in the 50 free in 27.21 — the 44th-best time in 4A — just ahead of Miller’s 27.22 in fourth place. Tooele’s Addy Seal finished eighth in the 100 fly in 1:10.34, recording the 49th-best time this season, and Beard was fourth in the 100 back in 1:06.42 (27th in 4A).

Stansbury’s Destin Kunz finished sixth in the boys’ 200 IM in 2:15.93, the 41st-fastest time in 4A this season as the Stallion boys finished fourth as a team.

Stansbury had three of its relay teams narrowly miss the state qualifying mark as well, as the top 16 teams in each relay advance to state. The girls 400 free relay team of Fisher, Caroline Wilson, Taylor Gillis and Morris finished fifth in 4:09.83, recording the 17th-fastest time in 4A. The boys’ 200 free relay (1:38.43) and 400 free relay (3:39.45) teams each finished third in the region and 17th in 4A. Hillman, Josh Gridley, Wyatt McLachlan and Destin Kunz swam both relays for the Stallions.

Region 13

The Region 13 meet took place Thursday in Kamas, with Grantsville facing Morgan, Summit Academy, Judge Memorial and host school South Summit in addition to North Summit and Rowland Hall. Grantsville’s boys took second in the region behind North Summit, while the Cowboys’ girls team was fourth behind Rowland Hall, Judge Memorial and North Summit.

Hadlee Begay recorded the fastest time in 3A this season in the 200 free, finishing in 1:59.32. Kylee Haycock recorded a PR in the 100 breaststroke, recording a time of 1:32.61 that ranks 44th in 3A. The girls’ 200 medley relay team finished its race in 2:05.84, recording 3A’s second-fastest time, and the girls’ 200 free relay is also headed to state after its time of 1:55.23 placed it seventh in 3A.

Seth Smurthwaite moved up to 12th in 3A with a time of 54.35 in the boys’ 100 free, while Ben Smurthwaite ranks 20th in the 100 breast with a time of 1:16.22. The 200 free relay recorded a time of 1:40.04 that has it seeded fourth in 3A.