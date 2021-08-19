Local teen wins pageant

Grantsville High freshman wins Miss Utah Junior Teen contest ♦

Lydia Moffitt, an incoming freshman at Grantsville High School, won the title of Miss Utah Junior Teen and will go on to compete for the national title.

Moffitt will host a benefit concert this weekend to raise money to support her dream trip to participate in the National American Miss pageant in November.

Moffitt is actively involved in the Future Farmers of America organization along with dance company and cheerleading at GHS.

She also loves competing in pageants.

“The National American Miss is a pageant system across America where there are a whole bunch of girls and they focus on confidence, building valuable life skills like public speaking and interview skill,” Moffit said. “This pageant focuses on inner beauty, which is amazing. There is no swimsuit competition and they just really focus on your skills, like how you present yourself and service you’ve done.”

The national pageant will take place the week of Thanksgiving in Florida.

“As I previously won the state title, I will be competing in the national title this year in Florida,” Moffitt said. “Girls from all over the country will be coming to compete for the national junior teen title. I will be competing against a little under 50 other girls. I am super passionate about this, because there are scholarships available for the winners and I really want to become an attorney when I am older and obviously that school isn’t cheap.”

The national pageant is expensive to attend, according to Jamie Moffitt, Lydia Moffitt’s mother.

“We have the cost of the original competition, travel, gowns, makeup, hair, the hotel for eight days, and extra optional events she can enter,” Jamie Moffitt said. “The cost of that all isn’t cheap.”

Lydia Moffitt wants to enter a few extra optional events at the pageant, like the public speaking and debate competition to potentially win more scholarship money.

“We really love this pageant, because there is no swimming suit competition and they have also made talent an optional portion of the pageant,” said Jamie Moffitt. “It’s great for someone like Lydia, because she is a confident public speaker, so she can enter that competition and try to win scholarship money for that.”

During her time at the pageant, Lydia Moffitt will be representing Grantsville.

“She loves telling everyone about how much she loves our small town,” said Jamie Moffitt.

During the benefit concert Saturday evening, Burning Daylight, a local band from Grantsville will be playing.

Burning Daylight plays old school rock country music, according to Jamie Moffitt.

“The band reached out to me last week and they said they are so excited for Lydia and this opportunity,” said Jamie Moffitt. “They asked if they could put on a concert to help get her to nationals and I was just blown away. So, of course I said yes, absolutely!”

During the concert, there will be a raffle.

“Lots of local businesses have been donating things for a raffle,” said Jamie Moffitt. “We will have that going on during the concert and we will have things like gift baskets and gift cards.”

Along with the concert and the raffle, there will be two food trucks in attendance — Epoki Food Truck and Begay Navajo Tacos, along with popcorn and nachos for sale.

“We are hoping it will be a really fun night, even if people don’t personally know Lydia or have anything to do with coming out to support her with nationals, it’s going to be such a fun night,” said Jamie Moffitt.

The concert will be held at the Grantsville City Park on Saturday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

The concert is free; however, the Moffitt’s are asking for a small donation as an admission fee.

“I am super grateful as a mom that my community is coming together to support her but even putting that aside, it’s going to be one of those nights that’s going to be really fun to get everyone together. We want as many people to come out and enjoy the concert as possible,” said Jamie Moffitt.

Those interested in donating to help Lydia Moffitt attend the pageant can attend the concert Saturday evening or Venmo her at @missjrteenutah

Lydia Moffitt will also attend the Taste of Tooele event in September and the Honey Harvest later this year in October.