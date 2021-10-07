Local woman aims to help residents get healthier

Beth Young, who owns 5 Pillars of Health, a business aimed at helping individuals become healthier by focusing on five vital aspects of their lives, wants to spread awareness about the benefits of tai chi and healthy living.

Eight years ago, when Young was living in Texas, she created 5 Pillars of Health. When she moved to Tooele three years ago, she brought the company with her.

Young uses her business platform to teach classes about health in the community at women’s conferences and youth conferences.

She also teaches at-risk teenage girls and adults in addiction recovery the importance of stress management, healthy living, and teaches tai chi classes, which she said is one of the most beneficial forms of exercise there is.

“There have been many studies done on the benefits of tai chi,” Young said. “It is very beneficial for you in many ways. You can google the studies done on tai chi.”

Young is certified in tai chi for arthritis and fall prevention. She teaches classes at the local senior centers twice a year.

“We are getting ready this month to start the tai chi classes at the senior centers again,” she said. “There are so many medical benefits for seniors.”

She also teaches at Stansbury Lake on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Ultimately, Young focuses on five aspects of health, which is where she gets her business name, “5 Pillars of Health”.

The first pillar is food and drink.

“The first pillar is what we eat and drink,” Young said. “When we eat nice, healthy food, we have more energy. When we eat carby, greasy food, we have no energy. It’s the same with water. We should be drinking half our body weight in ounces of water per day. Water flushes out all of the toxins.”

It is important to cut out refined sugar, because it is more addictive than cocaine, according to Young.

“There was a study done with mice where they were given refined sugar and cocaine, and they chose the cocaine over the sugar,” Young said.

The second pillar of health is movement.

“It is important to incorporate some movement into your day,” said Young. “Tai Chi has more benefits for your body than resistance training, so this might be good for those who enjoy it. There are a lot of different types of movement you can do.”

It is important to have a “movement buddy,” according to Young.

“If we have a buddy or an accountability partner, we are more likely to get up and go, because we don’t want to let them down,” she said.

The third pillar of health is relationships.

“Some people wonder why relationships are so important to health,” Young said. “Well, have you ever had a bad relationship? It causes anxiety, and it’s bad for your health mentally and physically. They say you are what you eat but you’re also who you hang out with.”

Getting quality sleep is the fourth pillar of health.

“Our body recovers from all of the physical and mental stress while we sleep. If we can’t get that quality sleep it’s very hard on our bodies,” Young said.

During some of her classes, Young speaks about “sleep hygiene” — tips and tricks for quality sleep.

“We need a routine before we go to sleep,” she said.

The last pillar of health is stress management, which Young said relates to every other pillar.

“Stress management is the biggest pillar,” she said. “If you are stressed out, you don’t eat well, sleep well, etcetera.”

For more information about 5 Pillars of Health or the services that Young officers, please email her at BethTheConnector@gmail.com or call 281-460-2175.