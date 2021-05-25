Logan family meets with responders, medical staff three months after crash

Emergency responders, nurses, doctors and the Trauma Center at Mountain West Medical Center experienced a severe test of their skills and teamwork on a late Saturday night last February.

Freezing temperatures and a blinding snowstorm pounded a section of SR-36.

Emergency Room tech Jessica Sharp was driving home after knee surgery at the hospital and came across an horrific accident that included a mangled truck in the area of SR-36 and Church Road.

“The accident happened right in front of me and I pulled over. I could hear a young girl screaming and then saw a boy jump out of the vehicle,” Sharp said. She said the boy had unbuckled the girl prior to leaping out of the truck.

“You couldn’t open any of the doors, but I was able to get the little girl out of the truck and call 911,” Jessica Sharp said.

Mountain West Medical Center Ambulance Services were immediately on the scene and five m members of the Eric Logan family were transported to the hospital after being extricated from their truck. AirMed was unable to land at the scene because of the blinding snowstorm.

Last Friday, emergency responders and medical professionals met with the Logan family to review some of the events of the horrific night when the family was rescued and treated for critical injuries after the crash.

All members of the family survived, and injuries to Eric were most critical including two broken legs.

Advanced EMT Jade Callister said Eric needed to be extricated from the truck.

“He needed to be stabilized before being transported and hypothermia was an issue. Crews had to take doors off the truck to get him out. It was good that he was awake the whole time,” Callister said.

She said nine or 10 EMTs were at the scene responding to multiple accidents.

“By the grace of God we are talking with you today,” Callister told members of the Logan family Friday.

During the February incident, Callister was able to communicate with the Trauma Center at the hospital and keep them updated on the situation.

In addition to ambulance crews, units responding to the chaos included North Tooele Fire Department, Tooele Explosive Army Depot, Utah Highway Patrol, Tooele County Sheriff’s Department and Tooele City Police Department.

“Crews were bouncing from accident to accident,” Callister said.

Fortunately one year earlier, MWMC created a Trauma Program under the direction of Dr. Amy McCluskey, trauma medical director.

“This story is about teamwork,” McCluskey said.

The director was driving to the hospital through the storm and came upon the accident.

“I’m terrified of driving through snow. I saw multiple cars involved and one car rolled over. I called the ER and told them to get ready for maybe 10 patients. It was a terrifying night for me. My goal was to stay alive and get to the hospital. AirMed couldn’t fly and that made it challenging and we had injuries with high acuity. It was beautiful how the team systematically worked together that night,” McCluskey said.

When patients arrived at the hospital they were treated by Dr. Brendan Milliner, an Emergency Medicine Specialist having more than eight years of diverse experiences, especially in Emergency Medicine.

“It’s a night we won’t forget,” Milliner said.

Members of the Logan family include the dad Eric, mother Kimberly, sons Aiden and Wyatt and 2-year-old Ellie.

“They needed multiple tools to get us out of the truck. They had to cut the door off and paramedics were great while they transported us and kept us informed. Like it’s been said that night was nothing but ‘organized chaos’,” Kimberly said.

“I was amazed at the hospital and how much compassion they had while getting the job done,” she said. “When we got to the hospital we felt we were in great hands — my nurse was great. I was concerned about my husband and the hospital staff was very informative to me. It was important to me to know how my family members were doing. I have nothing but good to say about the team.”

Hospital Marketing Director Rebecca Trigg said May is Trauma Awareness Month.

In December 2019, Mountain West Medical Center became a Designated Trauma Center. The hospital has demonstrated an ability to provide advanced trauma life support prior to transfer of patients to a higher level trauma center. It provides evaluation, stabilization, and diagnostic capabilities for injured patients, according to a MWMC news release.

Elements of a designated trauma center include:

Basic emergency department facilities to implement ATLS protocols and 24-hour laboratory coverage. Available trauma nurses and physicians available upon patient arrival.

May provide surgery and critical-care services if available.

Has developed transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a higher level trauma center such as the University of Utah or Intermountain Health.

Incorporates a comprehensive quality assessment program.

Involved with prevention efforts and must have an active outreach program for its referring communities. Examples of what we offer (pre-Covid) are Stop the Bleed courses, CPR courses.

In coming years, MWMC anticipates holding an annual Trauma Survivors Day to honor patients, also known as “trauma survivors” and their families to continue their healing. Patients returning to the scene of care and visiting with clinicians have described this type of event nationwide as “rewarding,” It can serve as an excellent venue to demonstrate gratitude, invite administrators, legislators, and pre-hospital staff (Emergency Responders) and showcase the hospital and its high level of care.

We also want to honor trauma nurses and other staff with Trauma Excellence Awards, according to the news release.

Trigg said Pamela Giles, RN, and Emergency Department Nurse, as well as Ronette Sharp, Trauma Designation Coordinator have been instrumental in getting this Trauma Designation, as well as continued maintenance of this accreditation.

The hospital hosted the Logan family Friday and they became further acquainted with first responders, doctors, nurses and others who helped them.

Pamela Giles and Ronette Sharp said they work with trauma victims because they have experienced some things “close to home” that make them fully aware of what victims and their families go through with these types of traumatic accidents.

“Our systems provide roles and responsibilities to keep chaos organized,” said Emergency Room Director Scott Rounds.

“We delegate and give assignments to doctors and staff members to make sure we don’t have delays and reduction in quality of care. On that night we already had a fairly full emergency department and then received 12 additional patients. The night was certainly a test of our trauma designation measures as well as Incident Command System and it worked very well,” Rounds said.