Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

February 14, 2017
Logan Gustafson… 3A State Champ

Stansbury wrestler Logan Gustafson (center) reacts and is congratulated by Morgan opponent Antonio Nava after winning the 3A state championship in the 138-pound weight class. Gustafson defeated Nava in the final championship match with a 9-8 score.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top