Logan man charged with sexual abuse of child while in Tooele

A Logan man is facing sexual abuse and lewdness charges after he was arrested in connection with the assault of an underage victim.

David Matthew Thomas Russell, 18, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child and misdemeanor lewdness involving a child.

According to a probable cause statement from Tooele City police, Russell was at the victim’s home in Tooele last November to spend the night. Police said Russell took the victim, who was less than 10 years old, into a bedroom and “pinned” the child down on a bed.

Russell reached his hand into the victim’s pants and molested them, the probable cause statement said. When Russell attempted to escalate the sexual abuse, the victim was able to fight free, according to the statement.

During the sexual abuse, Russell masturbated in front of the victim, the statement said.

Russell had to be transported from the Cache County Jail, which prompted his initial appearance to be rescheduled from its original Jan. 4 date. He is now scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court before Judge Robert Adkins on Jan. 9 at 10:28 a.m.