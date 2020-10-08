Long ballot includes 8 constitutional amendments

State constitutional amendments A, B, and C explained ♦

When voters get their ballots in the mail next week they will be over 17 inches long, according to Marilyn Gillette, Tooele County Clerk.

The length is not only due to the 15 candidates for president, the eight possibilities for governor, and the state and local judges on the ballot. The ballots will also list seven state constitutional amendments.

The constitutional amendments are listed on the ballot as amendments A through G.

Here’s a quick look at amendments A, B, and C.

Constitutional Amendment A will change the words in the constitution that apply to a single gender to words that are not limited to a single gender.

For example, “men” may be changed to “persons.”

“The current Utah Constitution uses words in some sections that apply to a single gender. These words include men, he, his, and him. When these sections were drafted, it was common to use words that apply to a single gender,” reads the impartial analysis of the amendment.

The Legislative Fiscal Analyst has determined that Constitutional Amendment A will have no fiscal effect and will not result in any increase or decrease in revenue or cost to the state or to local governments, according to the analysis.

The state Senate voted 27-0 and the state House of Representatives voted 63-0 for Constitutional Amendment A.

No argument opposed to Constitutional Amendment A was submitted to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office.

Constitutional Amendment B will specify that eligibility requirements for state Senate and Representative must be met at the time the person is elected or appointed to office.

The state constitution requires that a state Senator or Representative must be a citizen of the United States, at least 25-years-old, and a qualified voter in the Senate or House district that the person will represent.

The constitution does not specify when these eligibility requirements must be met, such as at the time of filing for election or applying for appointment, at the time of election or appointment, or when sworn into office.

“Constitutional Amendment B modifies the Utah Constitution to specify that a person must meet the eligibility requirements at the time of election or appointment. Under the Amendment, a person does not need to meet these requirements at another time, such as when the person submits a declaration of candidacy,” reads the impartial analysis of Constitutional Amendment B.

The Legislative Fiscal Analyst has determined that Constitutional Amendment B will have no fiscal effect and will not result in any increase or decrease in revenue or cost to the state or to local governments.

No argument opposed to Constitutional Amendment B was submitted to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office.

The state Senate voted 27-0 and the state House of Representatives voted 73-0 for Constitutional Amendment B.

Constitutional Amendment C removes language from the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime and clarifies that the ban does not affect the otherwise lawful administration of the criminal justice system, according to the ballot question.

”Under the current Utah Constitution, slavery and involuntary servitude are banned, except as punishment for a crime for which a person has been convicted. Involuntary servitude is when a person is forced to work for another person. It is not involuntary servitude if the person can choose not to do the work. … The Amendment also clarifies that the ban on slavery and involuntary servitude does not affect the otherwise lawful administration of the criminal justice system. For example, the Amendment does not impact the ability of a court to sentence someone to prison as punishment for a crime or the ability of prisoners to participate in prison work programs,” reads the impartial analysis of Constitutional Amendment C.

The Legislative Fiscal Analyst has determined that Constitutional Amendment C will have no fiscal effect and will not result in any increase or decrease in revenue or cost to the state or to local governments.

No argument opposed to Constitutional Amendment C was submitted to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office.

The state Senate voted 26-0 and the state House of Representatives voted 69-0 for Constitutional Amendment B.

Ballots will be mailed next week to all active registered voters at the address on record. Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette advises that if voters have not received a ballot by Oct. 22 they should call her office.

Tooele County has been voting by mail since the 2018 primary election.

More information about the state constitutional amendments and other ballot issues and candidates can be found at vote.utah.gov.