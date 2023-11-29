Winter investigation expected to stay until Friday ♦

A winter inversion, where cold air remains stagnant at ground level when topped by warm air that acts as a lid that traps in pollutants, is causing haze in some areas along the Wasatch Front, but Tooele County’s air quality has remained at the green level.

“While much of the state is seeing clear skies early this morning … High pressure will remain in place across the region, bringing persistent valley inversions across northern Utah. … Worsening valley inversions will remain the main story for the short term forecast,” read the Tuesday, Nov. 28 National Weather Service forecast discussion for Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys.

Utah Department of Air Quality data shows that while the 24-hour average of PM 2.5 rose to 11 micrograms per cubic meter around 7 a.m on Tuesday in Tooele County, the County’s air quality was holding at the green level, which has an upper threshold of PM 12.1 ug/m³.

The Utah DAQ forecast shows that Tooele County’s air quality may reach the yellow level on Wednesday.

At the yellow level, unusually sensitive people are cautioned to consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For everyone else “It’s a great day to be active outside,” according to the DAQ.

The National Weather Service forecast for Tooele and Rush Valley show the haze continuing through Thursday night with a 40% chance of snow on Friday.

A look at air quality reported by Purple Air monitors through Tooele Valley at 8:30 on Tuesday morning, shows a 10-minute average of yellow air quality in downtown Tooele City, Grantsville, on the east side of Tooele City, and in Stansbury Park and Lake Point.

Tooele County School District has reported to the Transcript-Bulletin in the past that their procedures call for building principals to monitor air quality at their site, as they differ across the county, and use Utah Health Department guidelines to help them determine what kind of restrictions, if any, may need to be placed on outdoor activities at their schools.