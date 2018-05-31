Loose husky kills dozens of animals; owner faces charges

A Taylorsville woman is facing misdemeanor charges after her husky got loose on a visit to Tooele City, then attacked and killed more than two dozen animals Monday morning.

Mackenzie G. Morton, 29, is charged in Tooele County Justice Court with one count of misdemeanor animals running at large and five counts of misdemeanor animal bite of another domestic animal.

The husky raided the backyard of two Tooele City homes, killing 15 chickens at one home and one cat, two ducks, two rabbits, five chickens, a turkey and a goose at another, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen. The call to dispatch was received at 6:22 a.m. but one victim told police they believe the attack started as early as 4:30 a.m. It took police a couple more hours to capture the dog, which evaded officers until about 9 a.m.

While Morton faces misdemeanor criminal charges, her husky will face an administrative hearing conducted, per Tooele City code. The dog, which is being held at the Tooele City Animal Shelter, will be evaluated to determine if it is potentially dangerous or dangerous, Hansen said.

Tooele City code dictates a potentially dangerous designation can be assigned if an animal “has a known propensity to attack unprovoked or to cause or otherwise to threaten the safety of humans or domestic animals.” One way an animal can be declared dangerous is if it “without provocation, killed a pet or domestic animal,” the code said.

The code also requires the city weighs the animal’s previous history, the nature and extent of injuries, the location where the attack took place and the owner’s ability and willingness to train and control the animal.

If an animal is determined potentially dangerous, Tooele City code allows the police chief to impose reasonable conditions or restrictions on the owner’s possession of the animal and its training or handling to protect the public.

If an animal is deemed dangerous, the city’s animal control division will euthanize it.