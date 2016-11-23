After a two-year-long battle with lung cancer, on Nov. 18, 2016, Lori Ann Manning’s many angels came to guide her home. She was surrounded by her beloved son Jeramy, grandson Jaxson, her love Jim, her mother Millie, siblings Mike, Jody and Keith, and her dearest life-long friends Kori and Tracy. Before she left this world, she lived and live she did, ferociously. She often tackled her cancer with laughter. Even on her darkest days, the cancer never touched her quick wit and infectious humor. When she could not speak words, her eyes and gestures spoke volumes. A middle finger may have flown on occasion. In the midst of her chemotherapy treatments, even when she the lost her hair, she remained hardheaded and steadfast. She insisted on a final trip to her cherished childhood home of Hawthorne, Nevada. Her guiding light to Nevada was her sheer will and determination to get there. Lori was stubborn and independent from the day she was born. She knew how she wanted things and had no trouble making sure her opinion was heard. She would laugh hysterically if you slipped on ice but she would be the first hand to pick you up and dust you off. Lori was always truthful, honest and kind. From the day Jeramy was born, her life and purpose was her son; when her grandson was born, the commitment and love was no different. Lori worked for the U.S. government for 31 years. She was a driven employee who found success because of her hard-charging work ethic and no-nonsense approach and she thought everyone else should be the same. She remained dedicated to her work despite some hiccups and continued to provide value to her projects a day or two a week until she could no longer work. Lori is survived by her two most precious gifts, her son Jeramy (Jami) and grandson Jaxson; her parents, George and Millie Warren; her sister Susan (Larry); brother Michael (Patricia); sister Jody (Bobby); brother Keith (Candi) and countless family members and friends whom she loved and who loved her. She was greeted in heaven by her grandmother Ruth; Nana Maurine; Papa Bill; Papa and Granny Warren and her cousins Bubba and Shane Jensen. Her dogs, Luther and Bronson, are now by her side. Lori did not want a funeral. Please join us in a celebration of her life at the Elks Lodge at 61 N. Main Street in Tooele, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, beginning at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Utah Cancer Specialists in her name.