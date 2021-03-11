Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

March 11, 2021
Lose an hour of sleep on Saturday night

Daylight savings time starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14.

That is 2 o’clock in the morning. 

Most people prepare by setting their clocks, microwave ovens, stoves, thermostats, and other time telling apparatuses one hour ahead before they go to bed on Saturday night. 

Some electronic devices will make the change automatically.

According to timeanddate.com, 40% of countries use daylight savings time — it’s supposed to make better use of daylight and conserve energy.

A bill to end the biannual time change in Utah passed the state Legislature by making daylight savings time permanent was passed in 2020, but congress needs to approve the permanent change and the bill also requires at least four other western states to make the change before Utah ends the back and forth movement of time.

In the meantime, it’s ‘spring ahead time’ this weekend, and you will get that hoir you lose back when you “fall back” when daylight savings time ends on Sunday Nov. 7, 2021.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

