Lose an hour of sleep on Saturday night

Daylight savings time starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14.

That is 2 o’clock in the morning.

Most people prepare by setting their clocks, microwave ovens, stoves, thermostats, and other time telling apparatuses one hour ahead before they go to bed on Saturday night.

Some electronic devices will make the change automatically.

According to timeanddate.com, 40% of countries use daylight savings time — it’s supposed to make better use of daylight and conserve energy.

A bill to end the biannual time change in Utah passed the state Legislature by making daylight savings time permanent was passed in 2020, but congress needs to approve the permanent change and the bill also requires at least four other western states to make the change before Utah ends the back and forth movement of time.

In the meantime, it’s ‘spring ahead time’ this weekend, and you will get that hoir you lose back when you “fall back” when daylight savings time ends on Sunday Nov. 7, 2021.