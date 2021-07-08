Lost snake still at large

If sighted call dispatch, advise police ♦

An eight-foot-long boa constrictor has been on the loose for almost a week in Tooele City after escaping its home on July 2.

The snake escaped from a home in a neighborhood on the east side of the city near 400 North and Antelope Avenue on Friday, July 2, according to Jeremy Hansen, Tooele City Police Department’s public information officer.

“The owner of the snake called in to say that his eight-foot boa snake was missing from his yard,” Hansen said. “When the animal control officer got there, she learned that the owner was having brand new windows installed on his home, so he took his snakes and put them out back to try to keep them out of the way.”

While in the backyard, one of the containers the snakes were in was inadvertently knocked over, according to Hansen.

The animal control officer and the owner of the snake looked for the boa for over 90 minutes, according to Hansen, but were unsuccessful in finding it.

“Today we haven’t had any sightings of the snake,” Hansen said Wednesday.

If the snake is spotted, community members are encouraged to call dispatch at 435-882-5600 and not approach the animal.

“The snake is not really a hot weather snake,” Hansen explained. “It’s not really accustomed to this area but it could have found a wet area. The owner was hoping that the snake went back inside the home but he hasn’t had any luck finding it.”