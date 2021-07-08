Lost Tooele man still missing

Rock Morris disappeared two weeks ago ♦

The Morris family is eagerly seeking the public’s help in finding Rick Morris, a 32-year-old diabetic man who left home on June 25.

Around 1:00 a.m. on June 25, Morris’ blood sugar dropped to dangerous levels, according to Mariah Morris, Rick Morris’ sister.

“My mom noticed that Rick was acting differently early Friday morning,” Mariah Morris explained. “She took his blood sugar and it was 37. She was having a hard time getting him to eat anything or getting him to go up stairs to call the paramedics, if needed.”

Rick Morris’ mother, sister, and brother were able to get him to eat a sandwich at 1:47 a.m. in hopes to raise his blood sugar.

“Rick told my mom he loved her and she could go to bed,” Mariah Morris said. “She thought he was fine. He had a little conversation with my sister around 1:55 a.m. My mom still thought he was a little low from the conversation, so she went to check on him at about 2:30 a.m. and he was gone.”

After Rick Morris’ family noticed he was gone, they began trying to search for him, but their search was unsuccessful because it was dark, according to Mariah Morris.

“Because his blood sugar was so low, he may have acted inebriated, drunk, argumentative, happy, delusional, et cetera,” she said. “He was most likely in an altered state of mind.”

Rick Morris’ disappearance is strange because he didn’t do things he normally does when leaving the house, according to Mariah Morris.

“Rick always locks his computer when he leaves it and he didn’t lock it,” she said. “Rick usually takes his backpack and insulin with him when he will be gone for a while and everything he’d take and was left behind.”

The Morris family are desperately seeking the community’s help in finding Rick Morris.

Rick Morris was born in June 1989 and is 32 years old. He is Caucasian, has hazel eyes, and dark brown hair.

Rick Morris is 6 feet 2 inches and 150 pounds. He was last seen near the corner of 770 W. 700 South in Tooele City.

“If everyone can check their doorbell cameras or surveillance cameras for any cars or anyone walking around that time to even a week prior, maybe we can get a direction he may have gone or anyone he may have talked to,” Mariah Morris said. “We also are asking everyone to check their yards, sheds, garages, window wells, cars, trailers, or any other property someone could fall into or think would be a good place to rest or hide. We appreciate it.”

The family has started a Facebook page called “Find Rick Morris” where community searches are announced and updates are posted daily.

“Rick is one of the kindest people I know,” Mariah Morris said. “He’d give the shirt off his back if it would help you. He’s very empathetic and doesn’t like to see people in pain. Rick had just made plans with his best friend. He was making a game and had just asked us all what kind of art the game should have. He’s been working on this game for years and it’s finally in the development stage, and we want to see him finish that. It’s been a passion for him.”

Jeremy Hansen, Tooele City Police Department’s public information officer, said police are doing all they can to find Rick Morris.

“We have been following up on all leads, as well as checking all of the canyons and abandoned houses we can think of,” Hansen said.

Morris’ family members are hoping to get search and rescue involved in the search.

The family has created a fundraiser to help with flyers, search efforts, investigator costs, and private search teams.

The fundraiser can be found on the “Find Rick Morris” Facebook page.

If you have seen Rick Morris or have any information, please contact the Tooele City Police Department at 435-882-5600 or Michelle at Corner Canyon Investigations at 801-859-1400.