Louis E. Frese

Louis Emerson Frese passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, after a long battle with lung cancer, with his wife, Virginia, by his side. Louis was born in Salt Lake City on Feb. 21, 1969, to his loving parents, James Frese and Evangeline Rebecca Vasquez Frese. He left this life surrounded by love and care. Louis was truly a wonderful person.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at 12 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah, where viewings will be held on Friday, Feb. 16, from 6-8 p.m. and again prior to services from 11-11:45 a.m. Visit mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.

In lieu of flowers, donations have been requested for the family. You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/louiscancerfund. Or you may make donations directly to Louis’s wife, Virginia.