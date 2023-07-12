Luau party in Grantsville

As part of Grantsville’s Saturday summer series, a luau will be held this weekend.

The event will take place from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the Cherry Street Park, located at 100 E. Cherry Street.

At the event, there will be several performers including the Fotu Sisters, Mc Maika Fotu with Fotu Sound, Fa’onelua, TeHamata, and a finale by Hana Entertainment.

There will be food at the event for purchase including poke bowls, shaved ice, farmhouse lemonade, Navaho tacos, barbeque, and other Hawaiian food.

The event will be free to the public and all are welcome.

“Last year we had our first Grantsville City luau, and we are so excited to be hosting a city luau again,” Jolene Jenkins, organizer of the event said. “This year’s fun, feast, and fire will include amazing performances and lots of delicious food from awesome food vendors. Bring your family and enjoy a tropical getaway without buying the plane ticket.”