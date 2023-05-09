Lucy (Garcia) Gutierrez, age 88, of Tooele, Utah, was issued her angel wings shortly after midnight May 1, 2023, as she prepared to enter into God’s Kingdom. She was born Feb. 15, 1935, to parents Jose Daniel Garcia and Salome (Sandoval) Garcia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Benito Gutierrez; sisters Marcelina Garcia, Mary Spivey, Eloisa Duran, Dolly Saavedra; brothers Abrann Garcia, Guillermo Garcia, and Jerry Garcia. She is survived by her son Andy Garcia, brother Manuel (Ariceila) Garcia, sister Kathyrn (Harvey) Strong, and many loving nieces and nephews.

My mother had suffered with several medical issues in the last few months, she fought courageously to overcome but in the end these issues were more than her body could handle. Lucy was a loving, caring, nurturing person to her son, family, extended family, and all those who came to know her.

When both of my parents finally decided to go into full retirement, they hooked onto their travel trailer hitting the road traveling throughout the western/northwestern states. During these travels if they ran into a casino (my mom loved the slot machines), or a fishing hole (my dad loved to fish), they would make it a point to lay over a couple of days, and of course the casinos in Wendover knew the name Lucy Gutierrez.

While Lucy never had the desire to own or handle a firearm, she did occasionally accompany her son and husband on the deer hunt. She just enjoyed being in the outdoors; you see, my mom loved to cook, she could prepare some amazing dishes (specializing in Mexican and Italian dishes) and in the outdoors she knew her way around a Coleman stove and a Dutch oven.

When the weather allowed, she enjoyed being outdoors working the flowers she would plant during late spring; she had a way of mixing and matching different flowers to create some incredible arrangements.

Being surrounded by family members who served/are serving in the military (son, brothers, and nephews) she was very patriotic. Come Memorial Day and Veterans Day she would make it a point to pay tribute. She served as President of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Ladies Auxiliary.

I want to make sure that the following people get recognition for the response, care and professionalism demonstrated while caring for my mother: The EMTs from Mountain West Medical Center (MWMC), medical staff at MWMC, medical staff at the University of Utah Hospital, skilled nursing facility staff at Rocky Mountain Care Riverton and Rocky Mountain Care Tooele, and last but not least, the staff at Our House Tooele assisted living facility. Each of these entities demonstrated such a degree of compassion that I will be forever grateful to each individual who played a role in my mother’s care.

She was/is a faithful member of St. Marguerite Catholic Church of Tooele. Service was held Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Marguerite. Interment at the Tooele City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity or a reputable veteran’s charity. Mom, may you Rest in Peace…Godspeed.