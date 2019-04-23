Lynne Cox Droubay passed away unexpectedly April 19, 2019. She was born in Price, Utah, on June 3, 1950, to Jack L. and Neva Jensen Cox and was the oldest of eight children. She graduated from Tooele High School in 1968 and went on to attend LDS Business College and The Church College of Hawaii. She married the love of her life, Richard A. Droubay, on June 4, 1971, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of two children: Ryan A. Droubay (Sarah) and Kelli L. Shelley (Michael). She adored each of her five grandchildren: Annie, Carson, Kate, Rhett, and Zackery.

Lynne worked for First Security Bank before her marriage and for a short time after. She also worked intermittently for her father at Jack’s. But she gained her greatest satisfaction from her work at home as a mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend. There was always time in her life for children and she was affectionately called “Aunt Lynnie” by her nieces and nephews.

She and Richard enjoyed traveling and took family trips to Hebgen Lake, Montana, Lake Powell, and various places in California, Florida, and the Midwest. She especially loved her visits to Hawaii and spending time near the ocean. Lynne loved animals and was always an advocate for whatever animals Ryan dragged home. She looked forward to and loved the baby horses, puppies and kittens that arrived each spring. Lynne loved to read and in her free time was seldom without a book. She loved her flower gardens, feeding and watching birds, and cultivating peaceful places in her yard. She always looked forward to visits from friends and family.

Lynne was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many church callings in the Relief Society and Young Womens, but especially loved serving in the nursery in Primary. She was always a great support to her husband in his church callings.

Lynne is survived by her husband; children and grandchildren; her father; her mother-in-law, Geraldine Droubay; her brothers, Mark and Von Cox,; and sisters, Jan Cox, Jill Alley, Pam Longley, and Nancy Schroedl. She was preceded in death by her mother; her brother, Ted; and her father-in-law, Wendell Droubay.

A visitation will be held Thursday evening, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main, Tooele. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m., in the Tooele South Stake Center, 1025 Southwest Drive, Tooele, with a visitation prior to the services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Tooele City Cemetery.