It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing, and celebrate the life of, M. Kent Fairbanks, 75, who slipped peacefully from this life on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, while surrounded by those who loved him, at his home following a fairly long bout with cancer. Kent was born in Bingham Canyon, Utah, to Max Tanner Fairbanks and Lucile Gunderson Fairbanks, on Nov. 4, 1942.

On March 18, 1966, Kent married the love of his life, his eternal companion, Mary Alice Barber, in the St. George Temple. He is survived by Mary Alice and their five daughters: Pamela (Bryant Brown), Shannon (Merlin Jensen), Andrea (Jeff Wanlass), Christi, and Janell (Jon Ruff), and their 18 grandchildren.

Shortly after his marriage to Mary Alice, Kent graduated from the University of Utah in 1968. His professional life was diverse and varied and he spent most of it engaged in pursuits he loved. He began at Dun and Bradstreet and eventually left there to start his own business, Kent’s Countertops. After several years in sales, he went to work for his alma mater as a carpenter where he would eventually retire. Always wanting to be active and busy, coupled with his love of cars and racing, Kent came out of retirement for one of his dream jobs as a corner worker at Miller Motorsports Park.

His other passions and hobbies included motorcycle riding, golfing, skiing and riding his side by side RZR with Mary Alice.

A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kent spent his life in devoted service to the Lord and His Kingdom and held a variety of callings including Executive Secretary, Seventy, High Counselor, Bishop, Bishop’s Counselor, Temple Ordinance Worker, Ward Mission Leader, and Missionary. In fact, he served two full-time missions: from 1961 to 1963 he served in the Western Canada Mission, then from 2009 to 2011, he served in the Greece Athens Mission with his favorite missionary companion, Mary Alice.

He is dearly loved and will be sorely missed, until we are all reunited in the eternities.

The family wants to thank Elevation Hospice for its caring service and Jackie who gave Kent wonderful care.

Funeral will be held Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Stake Center in Stansbury Park, 417 Benson Road. A viewing will be held from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to the service.