Magna man charged with burglary, theft of trailer

A Magna man is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court next Monday after he allegedly stole and pawned a trailer.

Steven Douglas Book, 48, is charged with third-degree felony burglary, third-degree felony theft and misdemeanor theft by deception.

A Tooele City police officer was dispatched to a residence in the city on a complaint of theft on Oct. 20, 2018, according to a probable cause statement. The victim said she had video surveillance of someone stealing a utility trailer from the storage property where it had been stored.

The victim said another storage tenant informed her Book had said he was going to steal the trailer, according to the statement. An officer reviewed the surveillance footage, which showed two vehicles enter the property. One vehicle hooked up the trailer, then both left the property.

The other storage tenant confirmed Book had been talking about stealing the trailer for a while, the statement said.

On Oct. 24, the investigating officer was informed the trailer had been pawned at a local pawn shop, the probable cause statement said. The owner of the trailer was able to identify the trailer at the pawn shop and said the value of the stolen item was $1,800.

Book was interviewed at the Tooele County Detention Center, where he had been booked on warrants, the statement said. Book admitted to stealing the trailer and pawning it for $200.

The clerk at the pawn shop identified Book as the person who pawned the trailer and the pawn ticket contained one of Book’s fingerprints.

Book will be transported from the Salt Lake County Jail for his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.