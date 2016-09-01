Magna pair face charges for stolen car and credit cards

Two Magna residents are facing felony charges after they were stopped in a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 in Tooele County in August.

Aaron Michael Piele, 25, and Finai Jacqueline Piele, 22, are both charged with one count of second-degree felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

Finai Piele is also charged with seven counts of third-degree felony unlawful possession of a financial transaction card, as well as one count of third-degree felony false evidence of title and registration, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and an infraction for operating an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle on a public highway.

Aaron Piele was also charged with five counts of third-degree felony unlawful possession of a financial transaction card.

The Pieles made their initial appearances in 3rd District Court on Monday, where bail was set at $5,000 and they were assigned a public defender.

According to the probable cause statement, a UHP trooper stopped the Pieles near milepost 13 on I-80 after the trooper was unable to read the temporary registration on the back window of the vehicle and it appeared to be altered. During the stop, the trooper was able to determine the expiration month for the registration was May 2016.

Finai Piele told the trooper the vehicle belonged to her sister but there was an issue with the dealership, the statement said. The UHP trooper found the vehicle identification number for the car was not on file in Utah and the temporary registration certificate had not been issued to a vehicle.

The Pieles told the trooper it had been purchased from the Larry H. Miller Group, but when dispatch contacted the dealership, they said the vehicle had been missing since April and was reported stolen to the Murray City Police Department, the probable cause statement said.

The Murray City Police Department indicated the matter was civil in nature, but the Larry H. Miller Group requested a National Crime Information Center record be created for the vehicle, police said.

After the Pieles were arrested, the trooper searched the car and found seven financial transaction cards located throughout the car, none of which were issued to the Pieles. Also found in the car was a methamphetamine pipe and a scale with a white powdery substance, located in the trunk and glove box, respectively.

The Pieles are expected back in 3rd District Court on Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins for a roll call hearing.