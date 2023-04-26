Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image

April 26, 2023
Main Street Mobile Eats

GSI Pawnshop has paved a larger parking lot with stripes to accommodate food trucks and trailers. According to the GSI Pawnship Facebook page their “Main Street Mobile Eats” will officially open April 27-29 featuring assorted food trucks.

As of April 22, GSI posted on Facebook a schedule that showed: Thursday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Chick’n Lick’n, @naturefiestasala, Hokulia Shave Ice-Tooele. Friday, April 28, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Chick’n Lick’n, @eddysgrill22, Hokulia Shave Ice-Tooele. Friday, April 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; @theredfoodtruck, Raclette Haus, Hokulia Shave Ice-Tooele. Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; District Thai Food Truck, Smokin’ Beehive BBQ. Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to  8 p.m.; Chick’n Lick’n, Eddys Grill, District Thai Food Truck, Raclette Haus, Hokulia Shave Ice-Tooele.

GSI Pawnshop is located at 324 N. Main Street in Tooele City.

